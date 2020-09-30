Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Micron Technology, Inc.    MU

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Pelosi, Mnuchin express hope for COVID-19 relief package

* U.S. stock indexes set to post monthly loss, quarterly gain

* Private payrolls, home sales data beat expectations

* Indexes up: Dow 1.96%, S&P 1.64%, Nasdaq 1.68% (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to late afternoon; new byline, adds NEW YORK dateline)

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday as fresh hopes for a new pandemic relief package and upbeat economic data set the major indexes on course to end the quarter on a high note.

All three major indexes moved sharply higher after U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both expressed hope for a breakthrough in partisan stimulus negotiations.

"The real thing that's pushing the markets higher today is hopes for additional stimulus," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. "But you combine that with good economic news and throw in quarter-end window dressing, you end up with a market that's up as opposed to where futures were headed last night after the debate."

Market participants were digesting Tuesday's contentious presidential debate, where President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden talked over each other and traded insults as they sparred over Trump's record on the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare and the economy.

"The debate made it look like we had preschoolers running the country," Pavlik added. "It wasn't a debate it was an argument. It didn't inspire any confidence."

A spate of economic data on Wednesday mostly surprised to the upside, with ADP National Employment index blowing past analyst expectations and pending home sales surging to an all-time high.

The major indexes were on track to wrap up September with their first monthly declines since March, when mandated shutdowns slammed the economy.

But the indexes are expected to show third-quarter gains, with the S&P and the Nasdaq were on course for their biggest two-quarter winning streaks since 2009.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 536.82 points, or 1.96%, to 27,989.48, the S&P 500 gained 54.54 points, or 1.64%, to 3,390.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 186.02 points, or 1.68%, to 11,271.27.

All 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 were in positive territory, with healthcare and financials enjoying the largest percentage gains.

Moderna Inc rose 3.1% after researchers said the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate produced encouraging results.

Nikola Corp stock soared by 20.0% after Chief Executive Mark Russell said he was close to a deal with an energy partner and defended the company against a short-seller's fraud allegations.

Micron Technology Inc said it has not yet obtained new licenses needed to sell memory chips to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, sending its shares down 5.7%.

Duke Energy Corp jumped 7.3% after the Wall Street Journal said the company had been approached by peer NextEra Energy Inc regarding a possible takeover. Shares of NextEra Energy fell 1.4%.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.87-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 56 new highs and 25 new lows. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by David Gregorio)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.61% 3165.48 Delayed Quote.70.19%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.33% 27844.15 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -6.10% 47.635 Delayed Quote.-5.71%
MODERNA, INC. 0.81% 71.135 Delayed Quote.260.53%
NASDAQ 100 1.15% 11460.73356 Delayed Quote.30.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.99% 11203.308097 Delayed Quote.23.55%
NIKOLA CORPORATION 14.54% 20.55 Delayed Quote.73.26%
S&P 500 1.00% 3371.4 Delayed Quote.3.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
02:25pWall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism
RE
02:21pWall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism
RE
10:15aMICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. : Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of..
AQ
09/29Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
RE
09/29MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Reports Higher 4Q Profit, Sales Amid Pandemic -- Earnings Re..
DJ
09/29MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Ventures Backs Teams That Ignore Hype and Invest in the Pani..
PU
09/29Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
RE
09/29MICRON : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/29MICRON TECHNOLOGY : forecasts first-quarter revenue slightly below estimates
RE
09/29MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fisc..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 275 M - -
Net income 2020 2 696 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 891 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56 339 M 56 339 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 61,66 $
Last Close Price 50,71 $
Spread / Highest target 97,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology & Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-5.71%56 339
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED30.82%384 716
NVIDIA CORPORATION124.83%326 412
INTEL CORPORATION-14.07%217 711
BROADCOM INC.15.26%147 344
QUALCOMM, INC.34.27%132 436
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group