Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 10, 2023

Company name: MICRONICS JAPAN CO.,LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 6871 Representative: President & CEO Masayoshi Hasegawa Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 14, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)