Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 10, 2023

Company name:

MICRONICS JAPAN CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6871

URL https://www.mjc.co.jp/en/

Representative:

President & CEO

Masayoshi Hasegawa

Inquiries:

Director & Senior Executive Officer, Deputy

Yuki Katayama

TEL 81-422-21-2665

General Manager Administration Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 14, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended June 30, 2023

16,985

(13.2)

1,750

(57.3)

1,569

(64.7)

1,143

(60.2)

Six months ended June 30, 2022

19,570

11.5

4,101

6.8

4,445

9.9

2,873

2.9

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended June 30, 2023

29.64

29.64

Six months ended June 30, 2022

74.69

74.56

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2023

50,922

38,202

75.0

As of December 31, 2022

54,385

38,631

70.9

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended December 31, 2022

0.00

0.00

0.00

59.00

Year ending December 31, 2023

0.00

0.00

Year ending December 31, 2023 (Forecast)

0.00

18.00

Total

Yen 59.00

18.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Nine months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

26,600

(11.7)

2,400

(61.9)

2,100

(70.5)

1,400

(68.5)

36.30

September 30, 2023

Full year

36,400

(17.9)

3,400

(63.1)

3,200

(69.3)

2,300

(69.5)

59.63

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023

40,025,316

shares

As of December 31, 2022

40,025,316

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2023

1,441,274

shares

As of December 31, 2022

1,481,226

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended June 30, 2023

38,570,398

shares

Six months ended June 30, 2022

38,475,477

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of December 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

21,552

18,245

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

8,291

6,432

Finished goods

889

889

Work in process

3,841

3,399

Raw materials and supplies

2,922

3,020

Other

889

1,019

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(40)

(41)

Total current assets

38,347

32,965

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

3,844

3,912

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

3,778

3,730

Other, net

5,557

7,372

Total property, plant and equipment

13,179

15,015

Intangible assets

990

967

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

721

902

Retirement benefit asset

110

99

Other

1,238

1,190

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(202)

(218)

Total investments and other assets

1,867

1,973

Total non-current assets

16,038

17,956

Total assets

54,385

50,922

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

5,352

4,043

Short-term borrowings

834

761

Income taxes payable

1,321

524

Provision for bonuses

1,222

850

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

398

38

Provision for product warranties

270

290

Other

3,740

3,766

Total current liabilities

13,139

10,275

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

439

228

Retirement benefit liability

2,104

2,150

Other

70

66

Total non-current liabilities

2,614

2,444

Total liabilities

15,754

12,720

3

(Millions of yen)

As of December 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2023

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

5,018

5,018

Capital surplus

6,005

6,029

Retained earnings

27,194

26,063

Treasury shares

(1,312)

(1,275)

Total shareholders' equity

36,905

35,835

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

322

454

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,258

1,857

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

76

54

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,657

2,366

Share acquisition rights

68

-

Total net assets

38,631

38,202

Total liabilities and net assets

54,385

50,922

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

Net sales

19,570

16,985

Cost of sales

10,771

9,832

Gross profit

8,799

7,153

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,697

5,402

Operating profit

4,101

1,750

Non-operating income

Interest income

20

32

Dividend income

4

7

Rental income

26

30

Received incentive

29

52

Refund income

15

-

Foreign exchange gains

229

-

Other

27

26

Total non-operating income

353

148

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

3

3

Commission expenses

5

202

Foreign exchange losses

-

121

Other

1

2

Total non-operating expenses

10

329

Ordinary profit

4,445

1,569

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

2

2

Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights

0

56

Total extraordinary income

2

59

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

1

-

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

0

4

Total extraordinary losses

2

4

Profit before income taxes

4,446

1,624

Income taxes - current

1,544

421

Income taxes - deferred

28

59

Total income taxes

1,572

481

Profit

2,873

1,143

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,873

1,143

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

MJC - Micronics Japan Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2023 09:28:02 UTC.