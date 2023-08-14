Translation
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 10, 2023
Company name:
MICRONICS JAPAN CO.,LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
6871
URL https://www.mjc.co.jp/en/
Representative:
President & CEO
Masayoshi Hasegawa
Inquiries:
Director & Senior Executive Officer, Deputy
Yuki Katayama
TEL ＋81-422-21-2665
General Manager Administration Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 14, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended June 30, 2023
16,985
(13.2)
1,750
(57.3)
1,569
(64.7)
1,143
(60.2)
Six months ended June 30, 2022
19,570
11.5
4,101
6.8
4,445
9.9
2,873
2.9
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended June 30, 2023
29.64
29.64
Six months ended June 30, 2022
74.69
74.56
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2023
50,922
38,202
75.0
As of December 31, 2022
54,385
38,631
70.9
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended December 31, 2022
0.00
0.00
0.00
59.00
Year ending December 31, 2023
0.00
0.00
Year ending December 31, 2023 (Forecast)
0.00
18.00
Total
Yen 59.00
18.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Nine months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
26,600
(11.7)
2,400
(61.9)
2,100
(70.5)
1,400
(68.5)
36.30
September 30, 2023
Full year
36,400
(17.9)
3,400
(63.1)
3,200
(69.3)
2,300
(69.5)
59.63
1
4. Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
- Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
40,025,316
shares
As of December 31, 2022
40,025,316
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
1,441,274
shares
As of December 31, 2022
1,481,226
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended June 30, 2023
38,570,398
shares
Six months ended June 30, 2022
38,475,477
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of December 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
21,552
18,245
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
8,291
6,432
Finished goods
889
889
Work in process
3,841
3,399
Raw materials and supplies
2,922
3,020
Other
889
1,019
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(40)
(41)
Total current assets
38,347
32,965
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
3,844
3,912
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
3,778
3,730
Other, net
5,557
7,372
Total property, plant and equipment
13,179
15,015
Intangible assets
990
967
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
721
902
Retirement benefit asset
110
99
Other
1,238
1,190
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(202)
(218)
Total investments and other assets
1,867
1,973
Total non-current assets
16,038
17,956
Total assets
54,385
50,922
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
5,352
4,043
Short-term borrowings
834
761
Income taxes payable
1,321
524
Provision for bonuses
1,222
850
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
398
38
Provision for product warranties
270
290
Other
3,740
3,766
Total current liabilities
13,139
10,275
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
439
228
Retirement benefit liability
2,104
2,150
Other
70
66
Total non-current liabilities
2,614
2,444
Total liabilities
15,754
12,720
3
(Millions of yen)
As of December 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2023
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
5,018
5,018
Capital surplus
6,005
6,029
Retained earnings
27,194
26,063
Treasury shares
(1,312)
(1,275)
Total shareholders' equity
36,905
35,835
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
322
454
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,258
1,857
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
76
54
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,657
2,366
Share acquisition rights
68
-
Total net assets
38,631
38,202
Total liabilities and net assets
54,385
50,922
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Net sales
19,570
16,985
Cost of sales
10,771
9,832
Gross profit
8,799
7,153
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,697
5,402
Operating profit
4,101
1,750
Non-operating income
Interest income
20
32
Dividend income
4
7
Rental income
26
30
Received incentive
29
52
Refund income
15
-
Foreign exchange gains
229
-
Other
27
26
Total non-operating income
353
148
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
3
3
Commission expenses
5
202
Foreign exchange losses
-
121
Other
1
2
Total non-operating expenses
10
329
Ordinary profit
4,445
1,569
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
2
2
Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights
0
56
Total extraordinary income
2
59
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
1
-
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
0
4
Total extraordinary losses
2
4
Profit before income taxes
4,446
1,624
Income taxes - current
1,544
421
Income taxes - deferred
28
59
Total income taxes
1,572
481
Profit
2,873
1,143
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,873
1,143
5
