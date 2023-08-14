Quarterly Financial Result (Supplementary Materials)

Quarter 2: three months ended June 30, 2023

August 10, 2023

Code: 6871

Quarterly Financial Results (2Q)

Consolidated Result Summary

FY12/2022

FY12/2023

FY12/2022

FY12/2023

Apr.-Jun.

Jan.-Mar.

Apr.-Jun.

QoQ

YoY

Q2

Q1

Q2

（△）

（％）

（△）

（％）

(Mils. of Yen)

ⓒ-ⓑ

ⓒ-ⓐ

Net Sales

9,766

9,769

7,216

(2,553)

-26.1%

(2,550)

-26.1%

Probe Card

8,869

9,471

6,721

(2,750)

-29.0%

(2,148)

-24.2%

TE ※

897

297

494

197

66.2%

(403)

-44.9%

Gross Profit

4,433

4,709

2,443

(2,266)

-48.1%

(1,990)

-44.9%

Operating Income

1,938

1,974

-224

(2,198)

(2,162)

Ordinary Income

2,228

1,832

-262

(2,094)

(2,490)

Net Income Attributable to

1,615

1,107

36

(1,071)

-96.7%

(1,579)

-97.8%

Owner of Parent

※：Test Equipment

Consolidated Result Summary

FY12/2022

FY12/2023

Jan.-Jun.

As of May.12

YoY

Previous year

Forecast

Results

（△）

（％）

（△）

（％）

(Mils. of Yen)

ⓒ-ⓑ

ⓒ-ⓐ

Net Sales

19,570

17,200

16,985

(214)

-1.2%

(2,585)

-13.2%

Probe Card

17,634

16,300

16,193

(107)

-0.7%

(1,441)

-8.2%

TE ※

1,935

900

791

(109)

-12.1%

(1,144)

-59.1%

Gross Profit

8,799

7,153

(1,646)

-18.7%

Operating Income

4,101

1,600

1,750

150

9.4%

(2,351)

-57.3%

Ordinary Income

4,445

1,300

1,569

269

20.7%

(2,875)

-64.7%

Net Income Attributable to

2,873

800

1,143

343

42.9%

(1,730)

-60.2%

Owner of Parent

※：Test Equipment

