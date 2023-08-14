Delayed Japan Exchange -
Micronics Japan : Supplementary Materials for FY2023 2Q Financial Results(Consolidated)
Quarterly Financial Result (Supplementary Materials)
Quarter 2: three months ended June 30, 2023
August 10, 2023
Code: 6871
© 2023 Micronics Japan Co., Ltd.
Disclaimer
The contents of this presentation were compiled based on information readily available at the time of this presentation. Outlooks and other forward-looking statements are subject to change based on many uncertain worldwide factors including but not limited to market conditions, competition as well as semiconductor / LCD industry trends. Accordingly, please take Note that the actual performance of the Company may vary considerably from the information and statements made in this presentation.
© 2023 Micronics Japan Co., Ltd.
1
Quarterly Financial Results (2Q)
© 2023 Micronics Japan Co., Ltd.
2
Consolidated Result Summary
FY12/2022
FY12/2023
FY12/2022
FY12/2023
Apr.-Jun.
Jan.-Mar.
Apr.-Jun.
QoQ
YoY
Q2
Q1
Q2
（△）
（％）
（△）
（％）
(Mils. of Yen)
ⓐ
ⓑ
ⓒ
ⓒ-ⓑ
ⓒ-ⓐ
Net Sales
9,766
9,769
7,216
(2,553)
-26.1%
(2,550)
-26.1%
Probe Card
8,869
9,471
6,721
(2,750)
-29.0%
(2,148)
-24.2%
TE ※
897
297
494
197
66.2%
(403)
-44.9%
Gross Profit
4,433
4,709
2,443
(2,266)
-48.1%
(1,990)
-44.9%
Operating Income
1,938
1,974
-224
(2,198)
━
(2,162)
━
Ordinary Income
2,228
1,832
-262
(2,094)
━
(2,490)
━
Net Income Attributable to
1,615
1,107
36
(1,071)
-96.7%
(1,579)
-97.8%
Owner of Parent
※：Test Equipment
© 2023 Micronics Japan Co., Ltd.
3
Consolidated Result Summary
FY12/2022
FY12/2023
Jan.-Jun.
As of May.12
YoY
Previous year
Forecast
Results
（△）
（％）
（△）
（％）
(Mils. of Yen)
ⓐ
ⓑ
ⓒ
ⓒ-ⓑ
ⓒ-ⓐ
Net Sales
19,570
17,200
16,985
(214)
-1.2%
(2,585)
-13.2%
Probe Card
17,634
16,300
16,193
(107)
-0.7%
(1,441)
-8.2%
TE ※
1,935
900
791
(109)
-12.1%
(1,144)
-59.1%
Gross Profit
8,799
━
7,153
━
━
(1,646)
-18.7%
Operating Income
4,101
1,600
1,750
150
9.4%
(2,351)
-57.3%
Ordinary Income
4,445
1,300
1,569
269
20.7%
(2,875)
-64.7%
Net Income Attributable to
2,873
800
1,143
343
42.9%
(1,730)
-60.2%
Owner of Parent
※：Test Equipment
© 2023 Micronics Japan Co., Ltd.
4
Disclaimer MJC - Micronics Japan Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2023 09:28:02 UTC.
MICRONICS JAPAN CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of semiconductor measuring instruments, as well as semiconductor and liquid crystal display (LCD) testing equipment. The Company operates in two business segments. The Probe Card segment develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor measuring instruments, and provides related maintenance service. The Testing Equipment (TE) segment develops, manufactures and sells LCD testing equipment and semiconductor testing equipment, and provides related maintenance service.
