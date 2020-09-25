Micropole : inaugurates the new offices of its Niort-based agency and pursues its regional development in the west of France

A step further in our ability to partner enterprises in their digital and data-driven transformation

Levallois-Perret, September 21st 2020. Micropole, an international consulting and innovative technologies Group, specialized in Data & Digital Experience, today announces the inauguration of new offices in Niort, with the objective of being ever closer to local and regional actors in this area, whose economic dynamism is demonstrable.

Micropole extends its reach in the Greater Western region

The Group, which already accounts for 16 agencies in Europe and in China, continues its' growth and regional development in the west of France. The Micropole Niort agency announces its establishment at a new local address, just a step away from the Place de la Brèche, in the very center of Niort (4 rue du 14 juillet, 79000 Niort).

Micropole, already established for several years in the northeast of France so as to work as closely as possible with its customers, decided to leave its hosting incubator to settle into its own new premises.

« We already have many consultants working at our Niort customer sites, notably in the mutual insurance and insurance sectors. This move occurs within a context of strong growth and consolidates Micropole's establishment in the Greater Western region, enabling us to evolve with our customers and be as close to the ground as possible. This also illustrates our capacity to deliver all the value proposals of the Group, as shown by the development of our AWS & Azure - dedicated centers of expertise », states Adeline Chaye, Micropole Grand Ouest agency Director.

Not only does this agency location enable the Group to be closer to its customers, it also has the strategic interest of placing Micropole right in heartland of many insurance and mutual insurance companies. Moreover, it will facilitate the spread of its' business over the whole Poitou-Charentes region.

On-the-ground innovation and a hotspot for recruitment

Micropole Grand Ouest, which brings together the Nantes, Rennes and Niort agencies, is one of the most dynamic zones of the Group at national level. To ensure fast development of its Niort agency, Micropole intends to double its headcount in the short term, notably in terms of such profiles as Digital (Study engineers and Back End Java J2EE or FullStack Java Angular development engineers ), Data Engineers, Data Analysts as well as Data Project Leaders.

« There is a strong will to innovation in the insurance and mutual insurance sectors. Our agility and experimental capabilities enable us to offer overall partnering to our customers , as well as all the tools needed to harness and channel this energy, notably thanks to our Data Thinking methodology, declares Jean-Paul Goury, Regional Director France at Micropole. This local presence enables us to show our customers what can be achieved when they combine digital strategy, innovation, 360° vision, customer experience and emerging technologies. »

In this context, the Niort agency aims to partner local and regional enterprises of all sizes in their digital and data-driven transformation by proposing a cross-cutting approach - mixing consulting, data and digital expertise and innovation - adapted to their needs. To do this, the agency unites all the value of its areas of expertise as well as that of its innovative offers, while favoring geographic proximity.