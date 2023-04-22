MicroPort Scientific : ® Announces Release of TARGET-FIRST Study Design for the Firehawk Coronary Stent

Shanghai, China, 03 April 2023 - Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. (MicroPort®) recently announced the online publication on the EuroIntervention journal of the design of the Target-First study. This European study aims to determine whether short dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) is non-inferior to standard DAPT for patients with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) who have underwent complete revascularization with Firehawk, an abluminal in-groove biodegradable polymer rapamycin eluting stent.

The TARGET-FIRST trial is a randomized controlled study that will enroll 2,246 patients across approximately 50 sites Europe. The patients will undergo a mandatory 30-40 days of DAPT with aspirin and P2Y12 inhibitors, and then be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to either stop DAPT immediately and receive P2Y12 inhibitor monotherapy or continue DAPT with the same regimen for up to 12 months. The study will evaluate the primary endpoint of non-inferiority of short antiplatelet therapy in completely revascularized patients for net adverse clinical and cerebral events. If the primary endpoint is met, the study will also assess the main secondary endpoint of superiority of short DAPT in terms of major or clinically relevant non-major bleeding.

The article, whose first author is Prof. Giuseppe Tarantini from University Hospital of Padova, Italy, states: "Based on the latest knowledge and technological advancements, it is still debatable whether a modern revascularization approach in the setting of AMI, including complete revascularization with newer-generation, highly biocompatible drug-eluting stents, requires prolonged dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT)."

In the future, MicroPort® will continue to steadily advance its TARGET clinical research programs around the world to provide patients with more quality and inclusive medical solutions through a more complete cardiovascular interventional product portfolio backed by a wealth of global clinical research data.

