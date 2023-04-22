Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. MicroPort Scientific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    853   KYG608371046

MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(853)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:20 2023-04-21 am EDT
18.16 HKD   -1.20%
04/22Microport Scientific : ® Announces Release of TARGET-FIRST Study Design for the Firehawk Coronary Stent
PU
03/30MicroPort Scientific Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/30Sunac China working to secure funding to complete projects, chairman says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MicroPort Scientific : ® Announces Release of TARGET-FIRST Study Design for the Firehawk Coronary Stent

04/22/2023 | 09:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shanghai, China, 03 April 2023 - Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. (MicroPort®) recently announced the online publication on the EuroIntervention journal of the design of the Target-First study. This European study aims to determine whether short dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) is non-inferior to standard DAPT for patients with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) who have underwent complete revascularization with Firehawk, an abluminal in-groove biodegradable polymer rapamycin eluting stent.

The TARGET-FIRST trial is a randomized controlled study that will enroll 2,246 patients across approximately 50 sites Europe. The patients will undergo a mandatory 30-40 days of DAPT with aspirin and P2Y12 inhibitors, and then be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to either stop DAPT immediately and receive P2Y12 inhibitor monotherapy or continue DAPT with the same regimen for up to 12 months. The study will evaluate the primary endpoint of non-inferiority of short antiplatelet therapy in completely revascularized patients for net adverse clinical and cerebral events. If the primary endpoint is met, the study will also assess the main secondary endpoint of superiority of short DAPT in terms of major or clinically relevant non-major bleeding.

The article, whose first author is Prof. Giuseppe Tarantini from University Hospital of Padova, Italy, states: "Based on the latest knowledge and technological advancements, it is still debatable whether a modern revascularization approach in the setting of AMI, including complete revascularization with newer-generation, highly biocompatible drug-eluting stents, requires prolonged dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT)."

In the future, MicroPort® will continue to steadily advance its TARGET clinical research programs around the world to provide patients with more quality and inclusive medical solutions through a more complete cardiovascular interventional product portfolio backed by a wealth of global clinical research data.

About MicroPort®:

MicroPort® (stock code: 00853.HK ) is a global medical device company that is committed to improving patient outcomes through innovation. The company is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that push boundaries and improve patient care in orthopedics, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, endovascular and more.

For more information, visit www.microport.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

MicroPort Scientific Corporation published this content on 23 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2023 01:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
04/22Microport Scientific : ® Announces Release of TARGET-FIRST Study Design for the Firehawk C..
PU
03/30MicroPort Scientific Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/30Sunac China working to secure funding to complete projects, chairman says
RE
03/09Sunac China Holdings to Publish US-Dollar Bond Restructuring Program by March-End
MT
02/27Nomura Adjusts Microport Scientific's Price Target to HK$23.24 From HK$18.63, Keeps at ..
MT
02/24Microport Scientific : VitaFlow Liberty™ and Alwide® Plus by CardioFlow Medtech Obta..
PU
02/02Microport Scientific : EP Obtains FDA Approval for EasyFinder™ Fixed Curve Diagnosti..
PU
01/20MicroPort Scientific to See Up to 20% Hike in FY22 Profit
MT
01/13Microport Scientific Corporation Announces That Hiroshi Shirafuji Has Accepted the Invi..
CI
2022Microport Scientific : 6 Endovastec™ Products Approved for Marketing in Belarus
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 911 M - -
Net income 2022 -342 M - -
Net cash 2022 588 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 219 M 4 219 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 9 435
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MicroPort Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,31 $
Average target price 3,23 $
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhao Hua Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Bin Sun Chief Financial Officer
Qi Yi Luo Chief Technology Officer
Glendy Wang Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan H. Chou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-11.63%4 219
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.81%220 496
DANAHER CORPORATION-6.44%184 325
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.13.14%105 197
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION10.46%73 462
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG19.50%68 621
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer