Shanghai, China, 11 August 2023 - Recently, Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. (MicroPort® Coronary) announced that its Firefighter™ NC Pro PTCA Balloon Catheter (Firefighter™ NC Pro) had obtained market authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

As a new generation of high-pressure balloon catheters launched by MicroPort® Coronary, the Firefighter™ NC Pro aims to enhance myocardial perfusion and is designed for balloon dilation of narrowed sections of coronary arteries or coronary artery bypass grafts. It is also applicable to post-dilation after stent implants. The Firefighter™ NC Pro adopts a three-layer composite material design for the balloon, with a maximum rated burst pressure of up to 22 atmospheres. This ensures effective dilation by effectively suppressing highly-resistant lesions like calcifications. Due to its design, it has an ultra-low compliance feature that significantly decreases the 'dog bone' phenomenon, whereby a patient intermittently experiences pain in a specific area after initial relief, reminiscent of a dog obsessing over a bone. This helps achieve precise dilation while minimizing surgical trauma and reducing balloon slippage during operations.

Moreover, by applying composite materials, Firefighter™ NC Pro further enhances the product's flexibility and traceability, achieving a true balance of 'firmness and flexibility'. Compared with the previous generation of products, Firefighter™ NC Pro has a smaller tip size, a shorter balloon cone design, and a new tube design, making the product easier to pass through tortuous lesions and reach the affected area smoothly, saving operation time.

With its approval for sale in the United States, Firefighter™ NC Pro further expands MicroPort® Coronary's balloon product line in the overseas market, providing more choices for doctors and patients. In the future, MicroPort® Coronary will continue to adhere to quality leadership and innovation-driven principles, always holding true to the initial intention of wholeheartedly safeguarding every patient with coronary heart disease to provide more high-quality, affordable, integrated solutions for patients and doctors worldwide.

About Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd.

Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. (MicroPort®), is a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation (Group) Co., Ltd. (stock code: 00853.HK). Founded in 1998, MicroPort® emphasizes the human dimension while integrating the pursuit of perfection and innovation into corporate DNA. In the future, MicroPort® will continue to pursue an innovative, people-centered culture to provide patients and physicians worldwide with high-end medical devices and integrated solutions.