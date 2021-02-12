MicroPort Scientific : ® EP's Disposable Intracardiac Mapping Catheter Obtains Registration Certificate from NMPA

Shanghai, China, February 06, 2021-Shanghai MicroPort EP MedTech Co., Ltd. ('MicroPort® EP') has recently received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its Disposable Intracardiac Mapping Catheter.

Cardiac electrophysiological examination is required for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation. It involves recording an intracardiac ECG by feeding an electrode catheter into a specific intracardiac area to identify any issue with the cardiac conduction system. The Disposable Intracardiac Mapping Catheter is designed for use in EP examinations and for mapping patients' pulmonary vein signals during cryoablation procedures to assist in doctors' diagnosis and treatment.

The approval of this product further diversifies and improves the portfolio of MicroPort® EP's diagnostic catheters and cryoablation catheters, laying a solid foundation for its entry into the cryoablation segment. In the future, MicroPort® EP will continue to develop a total solution platform integrating active and passive solutions as well as devices and equipment, providing better products and services for patients and doctors.

About atrial fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation is the most common type of persistent cardiac arrhythmia. While the average heart rate is about 60-120 beats per minute (bpm), patients with AF have an irregular rate of up to 350-600 bpm. Some patients exhibit palpitations, dizziness, chest discomfort, and shortness of breath, while others with occult atrial fibrillation do not have obvious symptoms. The incidence rate of atrial fibrillation increases with age and extends to 10% in populations above 75 years.