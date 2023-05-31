Advanced search
    853   KYG608371046

MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(853)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:09 2023-05-31 am EDT
13.48 HKD   -3.71%
04:52pMicroport Scientific : Endovastec™ Receives Approval for the Minos™ Abdominal Aortic Stent-Graft and Delivery System in Singapore
PU
05/25Microport Scientific : ® MedBot®'s Honghu™ Orthopedic Surgical Robot has been approved for market entry in Brazil
PU
05/17Microport Scientific : NeuroTech™ showcased at the 2023 World Live Neurovascular Conference
PU
MicroPort Scientific : Endovastec™ Receives Approval for the Minos™ Abdominal Aortic Stent-Graft and Delivery System in Singapore

05/31/2023 | 04:52pm EDT
Singapore, May 31, 2023 - On May 17, 2023, Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech (Group) Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Endovastec™") received registration approval from the Health Sciences Authority of Singapore for its MinosTM Abdominal Aortic Stent-Graft and Delivery System (hereafter referred to as "Minos™ Stent-Graft System"). This is Endovastec™'s second product to be approved and launched in Singapore, following the HerculesTM Thoracic Stent Graft with Low Profile Delivery System. The MinosTM Stent-Graft System was initially launched in China in 2019 and obtained the CE certification of the European Union in the same year. It has been clinically used in 14 overseas countries, including Greece, the United Kingdom, Poland, Germany, Brazil, and Argentina.

The MinosTM Stent-Graft System is designed for the endovascular treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms. It represents Endovastec™'s next-generation abdominal aortic stent graft system and is the first domestically produced product with a delivery sheath outer diameter reduced to 14F, significantly lowering the requirements for vascular access during surgery. The stent structure utilizes a tri-modular design, enabling flexible in-situ assembly to achieve greater coverage of the diseased area. Furthermore, its design features - such as the laser cut bare stent with barbs, seamless multifilament graft, multi-mini springs at the proximal end of the main stent and a branch stent woven from a single filament - can meet the treatment needs of more abdominal aortic aneurysms with complex anatomical morphology. This reduces the incidence of common complications such as stent migration, endoleak, and branch stent occlusion, thereby lowering the risk of secondary interventions in the long term while ensuring long-term stability of the stent. The Minos™ Stent-Graft System possesses unique advantages in treating complex abdominal aortic aneurysms, especially in cases with twisted or short necks and narrow access arteries.

The registration approval of the Minos™ Stent-Graft System in Singapore will benefit more patients with aortic diseases in the region. Endovastec™ will continue to promote its high-quality innovative products in more countries worldwide, improving well-being for patients with circulatory diseases globally.

About Endovastec™

Founded in 2012, Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech (Group) Co., Ltd. (Endovastec™; SSE: 688016), a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation (MicroPort®; HKEX: 00853), is a global medical device company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization of aortic and peripheral vascular interventional devices. Its product portfolio includes thoracic and abdominal aortic stent grafts, intraoperative stents, drug-coated PTA balloon catheters, and PTA balloon catheters. At Endovastec™, we are breaking barriers and accelerating access to provide trustworthy and universal access to state-of-the-art solutions for prolonging and reshaping life, and to build a people-centric enterprise as a global leader of evolving and emerging medical technologies through continuous innovation.

More information is available at www.endovastec.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

MicroPort Scientific Corporation published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 20:51:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
