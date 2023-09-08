Shanghai, China, 08 September 2023 - Recently, the Castor™ Branched Aortic Stent-Graft and Delivery System (Castor™ Branched Stent-Graft), the Minos™ Abdominal Aortic Stent-Graft and Delivery System (Minos™ Stent-Graft), and the Hercules™ Thoracic Stent Graft System with Low Profile Delivery System (Hercules™ LP Stent Graft), developed by Endovastec™ have been granted registration approval from the Thailand Food and Drug Administration (TFDA). These three products are the key offerings from Endovastec™ in endovascular intervention for thoracic and abdominal aortic diseases.

The Castor™ Branched Stent-Graft, used for endovascular treatment of aortic arch dissection, is the first approved branched aortic stent-graft for the market worldwide. Since its launch, it has been approved in 14 countries, with over 18,000 implants.

The Minos™ Stent-Graft is the first product in China to reduce the delivery sheath outer diameter to 14F. It is suitable for endovascular treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysm. Currently, it has been introduced in 15 countries, with over 6,000 successful implantation cases. Its outstanding clinical performance has earned widespread recognition and praise from experts in various countries.

The Hercules™ LP Stent Graft's delivery system adopts a Low-Profile design, which can adapt to narrower and more tortuous access arteries. It is mainly suitable for endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysm or Stanford Type B aortic dissection. It is now clinically used in 17 countries, potentially saving the lives of over 50,000 patients.

The approval of the company's three key products in Thailand's aortic intervention field lays a solid foundation for further expansion into the Southeast Asian market, benefiting more patients. Endovastec™ will also continue to devote itself to promoting its high-quality, innovative products to more countries worldwide, providing better access to state-of-the-art total solutions to vascular circulatory diseases for patients around the globe.

About Endovastec™

Founded in 2012, Endovastec™ (Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech Group Co., Ltd. ; SSE: 688016), an associated company of MicroPort® (MicroPort Scientific Corporation; HKEX: 00853), is a global medical device company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization of aortic and peripheral vascular interventional devices. Its product portfolio includes thoracic and abdominal aortic stent grafts, stent grafts in surgical operation, peripheral vascular stents , drug-coated PTA balloon catheters etc. At Endovastec™, we are breaking barriers and accelerating access to provide trustworthy and universal access to state-of-the-art solutions for prolonging and reshaping life, and to build a people-centric enterprise as a global leader of evolving and emerging medical technologies through continuous innovation.

More information is available at www.endovastec.com/en