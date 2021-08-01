Log in
    853   KYG608371046

MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(853)
  
MicroPort Scientific : First Implantation of Castor® Branched Stent-Graft System by MicroPort Endovastec™ Completed in Brazil

08/01/2021 | 04:12am EDT
Brasilia, Brazil, 30 July 2021 - The first implantation of the Castor® Aortic Branched Stent-Graft and Delivery System (Castor®), developed by Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech (Group) Co., Ltd. (Endovastec™), has been successfully completed in Brazil, marking the product's debut in the fifth overseas market, after Poland, Spain, Argentina and Italy.

The Castor® features a unibody structure, which can adapt to a variety of arch anatomies and allows one-off access and release, innovatively addressing the challenge of stent introduction and positioning. It ensures a safe and convenient reconstruction of the left subclavian artery, while avoiding gutter endoleaks that could be caused by the chimney technique and the long-term stability risks brought by the fenestration technique.

The procedure was performed by a team led by Dr. Gustavo Paludetto of Brasília Hospital, Brazil. According to the CT angiography, there was an ulcer in the patient's aortic arch measuring approximately 11 mm in size, located at the opening of the left subclavian artery (LSA). The close proximity of the ulcer to the LSA meant that use of a regular tubular stent would result in an insufficient healthy landing zone at the distal end of the LSA. This would result in potential further ulcer lesions. Following comprehensive discussions, the surgical team opted to use the Castor® Stent for the procedure. The procedure was completed smoothly, the Castor® was precisely positioned and no endoleaks were observed.

After the successful procedure, Professor Paludetto commented, 'The unique unibody design of the Castor® addresses the challenge of LSA reconstruction in a creative way.'

Launched in 2017, the Castor® reduces surgical trauma and improves surgical safety, becoming a critical step in the endoluminal treatment of aortic diseases towards aortic arch repair. It has recently been introduced to several countries in Europe and South America, where it has been recognized by experts for its excellent performance in clinical applications. As the product continues to reach out into new markets, Endovastec™ will continue to work with overseas clinical experts to promote more innovative treatment solutions for aortic and peripheral vascular diseases to the global markets, and bring benefits to more patients worldwide.

About Endovastec™

Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech (Group) Co., Ltd. (Endovastec™), is a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation (MicroPort®, 00853.HK), and was founded in Shanghai SIMZ Century Medicine Park in 2012. Endovastec™ was granted Shanghai High-tech Enterprises, Shanghai Science and Technology Little Giant Enterprise, and the first batch of Specialized and New 'Little Giant' Enterprise, AAA-level Credit Enterprise and Multinational R&D Center in China. Endovastec™ was listed on the STAR Market (Stock code: 688016) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on July 22, 2019.

Disclaimer

MicroPort Scientific Corporation published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 08:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
