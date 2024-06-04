Shanghai, China, 4 June 2024 - On 7 May 2024, MicroPort® MedBot™'s Toumai® Laparoscopic Surgical Robot received CE MDR certification from the EU, approving its use in urologic, general, thoracic, and gynecological endoscopic surgeries. This approval confirms the robot's stability, clinical efficacy, safety, and technological innovation.

The Toumai® robot features the world's first force-sensing component for laparoscopic surgery robots. It is designed with a multi-layer safety architecture that enables real-time protective sensing and automatic locking when the head is disengaged. Its advanced imaging system offers a 10x optical magnification high-definition view, enabling glasses-free 3D imaging. With seven degrees of freedom, the surgical arm system stabilizes the surgeon's physiological tremor, providing wrist-like articulation in surgical instruments surpassing human hands' flexibility, precision, and stability. This feature assists surgeons in performing precise identification and dissection, meticulous excision, and fine suturing and reconstruction within confined spaces, thereby fully leveraging the surgeon's skills and facilitating the completion of sophisticated and high-difficulty complex surgeries.

To date, Toumai® has been used in over 90 medical institutions worldwide, completing nearly 3,000 multi-disciplinary clinical surgeries, including almost 200 remote surgeries using 5G technology. According to Dr Chao He, President of MicroPort® MedBot™: "Receiving CE certification marks a new milestone in our global strategy. We will seize this opportunity to continually expand our international presence, meet clinical needs with high-quality medical robotic solutions, and improve the accessibility of surgical robot technology to make surgery easier, safer, and less invasive."

About MicroPort® MedBot™

Founded in 2015, MicroPort® MedBot™ (Shanghai MicroPort MedBot Group Co., Ltd.; HKEX: 02252), an associated company of MicroPort® (MicroPort Scientific Corporation; HKEX: 00853), is currently the only surgical robot company in the world with businesses covering six promising subsectors of surgical robots including endoscopy, orthopedics, vascular intervention, natural orifice surgery, percutaneous puncture and medical aesthetics. MicroPort® MedBot™ is committed to meeting the growing demand for cutting-edge robotic surgery by integrating advanced research on robotics, control algorithms, electrical engineering, image-based navigation and precision imaging. MicroPort® MedBot™ provides comprehensive intelligent surgical solutions to lead the advancement of robotic surgery and shape the era of super intelligent surgery so patients everywhere can continue living better and longer lives.

More information is available at www.medbotsurgical.com/en