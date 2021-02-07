Log in
MicroPort Scientific Corporation    853

MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(853)
MicroPort Scientific : SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF MICROPORT CARDIOFLOW MEDTECH CORPORATION ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

02/07/2021 | 06:55am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

微創醫療科學有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00853)

SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF

MICROPORT CARDIOFLOW MEDTECH CORPORATION

ON THE MAIN BOARD OF

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

References are made to the previous announcements of the Company (the "Announcements") in relation to the spin-off and separate listing of MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corporation ("SpinCo") on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company announces that, the Over-allotment Option as described in the Prospectus of the SpinCo has been exercised in full by the Joint Global Coordinators of the Global Offering, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on 5 February 2021 (after trading hours), in respect of an aggregate of 30,843,000 Spinco Shares (the "Over-allotmentShares"), representing 15% of the total number of the SpinCo Shares initially available under the Global Offering, to cover over allocation in International Offering.

1

The Over-allotment Shares will be issued and allotted at HK$12.20 per share (excluding brokerage of 1.0%, Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% and SFC transaction levy of 0.0027%), being the final offer price per SpinCo Share under the Global Offering.

The additional net proceeds of approximately HK$361.2 million to be received by the SpinCo in connection with the exercise in full of the Over-allotment Option, will be used by the SpinCo for the purposes as set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus.

Immediately following the completion of the exercise in full of the Over-allotment Option, the interest of the Company in the total issued share capital of the SpinCo is approximately 45.0%.

By Order of the Board

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Dr. Zhaohua Chang

Chairman

Shanghai, PRC, 7 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Dr. Zhaohua Chang; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Norihiro Ashida, Dr. Yasuhisa Kurogi and Mr. Hongliang Yu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jonathan H. Chou, Dr. Guoen Liu and Mr. Chunyang Shao.

