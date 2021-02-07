MicroPort Scientific : SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF MICROPORT CARDIOFLOW MEDTECH CORPORATION ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

微創醫療科學有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00853)

SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF

MICROPORT CARDIOFLOW MEDTECH CORPORATION

ON THE MAIN BOARD OF

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

References are made to the previous announcements of the Company (the "Announcements") in relation to the spin-off and separate listing of MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corporation ("SpinCo") on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company announces that, the Over-allotment Option as described in the Prospectus of the SpinCo has been exercised in full by the Joint Global Coordinators of the Global Offering, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on 5 February 2021 (after trading hours), in respect of an aggregate of 30,843,000 Spinco Shares (the "Over-allotmentShares"), representing 15% of the total number of the SpinCo Shares initially available under the Global Offering, to cover over allocation in International Offering.