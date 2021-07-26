Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  MicroPort Scientific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    853   KYG608371046

MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(853)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MicroPort Scientific : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INTRODUCTION OF NEW INVESTORS IN MICROPORT CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT LIMITED

07/26/2021 | 10:18am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

MicroPort Scientific Corporation published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 14:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 794 M - -
Net income 2021 -106 M - -
Net cash 2021 765 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -138x
Yield 2021 0,06%
Capitalization 12 688 M 12 686 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 7 068
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MicroPort Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,87 $
Average target price 7,77 $
Spread / Average Target -1,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhao Hua Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Bin Sun Chief Financial Officer
Qi Yi Luo Chief Technology Officer
Glendy Wang Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan H. Chou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION45.77%16 296
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC14.27%193 712
DANAHER CORPORATION31.12%190 132
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.19.36%107 560
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.11%88 257
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG30.54%70 047