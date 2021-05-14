MicroPort Scientific : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - LEASING OF PROPERTIES
05/14/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
微創醫療科學有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00853)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
LEASING OF PROPERTIES
On 13 May 2021, the Subsidiaries entered into the Lease Agreements with the Landlord pursuant to which the Subsidiaries agreed to lease from the Landlord the Property for use by the Subsidiaries as office and manufacturing purposes for a period of five years.
As the highest applicable ratio under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the value of the right-of-use assets recognized by the Group under the Lease Agreements pursuant to HKFRS 16 is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Lease Agreements constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
THE LEASE AGREEMENTS
On 13 May 2021, the Subsidiaries and the Landlord entered into the Lease Agreements in relation to the leasing of the Property.
Subject matter
The Subsidiaries will lease from the Landlord Property with area of approximately 126,370 sq.m. for a term of five years, commencing on 16 May 2021 and ending on 15 May 2026.
Rent
The aggregate rent payable by the Subsidiaries under the entire term of the Lease Agreements is approximately US$194.66 million, which was determined by the parties after arm's length negotiations with reference to the prevailing market rents of comparable properties.
The rent will be settled monthly by cash in advance. As the Landlord constructed the Property in accordance with the specifications and requirements of the Subsidiaries, a deposit of one or two years' rent will be payable to the Landlord as security in accordance with the terms of the respective Lease Agreements. The security deposit will be refunded without interest upon expiry of the term or the termination of the Lease Agreements.
Management and utility charges
The Subsidiaries will be responsible for the payment of the management fees, water, electricity and other utility charges of the Property directly to the suppliers of such services.
INFORMATION ON THE PROPERTY
The Property is part of a purpose built industrial facility developed by the Landlord for the Group. It is located at No. 1661, Zhangdong Road, the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (中國（上海）自由貿 易試驗區張東路1661號), which has a total gross floor area of approximately 149,263.79 sq.m..
REASONS FOR THE LEASE AGREEMENTS
The Property is a purposely built facility for the operation of the Group. As construction of the Property had been completed, the Lease Agreements are being entered into to enable the Group to use the Property. The Group intends to use the Property for research and development, production and office functions for the Group's expansion plan.
As the rent for the Lease Agreements was determined with reference to prevailing market rate and that the terms of the Lease Agreements were concluded based on normal commercial terms, the Directors are of the view that the Lease Agreements were entered into on normal commercial terms and that the terms of which are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES
The Group
The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading medical device group focusing on innovating, manufacturing and marketing high-end medical devices globally in a broad range of business segments including cardiovascular, orthopedics, cardiac rhythm management, endovascular, neurovascular, heart valve, surgical robot, surgical devices and other business.
The Subsidiaries
The Subsidiaries are certain wholly-owned and non-wholly owned subsidiaries of the Group, namely (a) 微創（上海）醫療科學投資有限公司 (MicroPort (Shanghai) Scientific Investment Co., Ltd. *), (b)上海 微創醫療器械（集團）有限公司 (Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd.), (c)微創神通醫療科技 （上海）有限公司 (MicroPort NeuroTech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.*), (d)微創外科醫療科技（上海）有限公司 (MicroPort Surgical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.*), (e)上海微創智領醫療科技有限公司 (Shanghai MicroPort Zhiling Medtech Co., Ltd.*), (f)上海微創醫療機器人（集團）股份有限公司 (Shanghai MicroPort MedBot (Group) Co., Ltd.*), (g)上海微創心通醫療科技有限公司 (Shanghai MicroPort CardioFlow MedTech Co., Ltd.*), (h)創領心律管理醫療器械（上海）有限公司 (MicroPort Soaring CRM (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.*), and (i)微創優通醫療科技（上海）有限公司 (MicroPort Urocare (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.*).
The Subsidiaries are principally engaged in the manufacture, distribution, research and development of medical devices.
The Landlord
The Landlord is a limited liability company established in the PRC and is principally engaged in investment management, investment consulting, production and sales of precision machinery, biomedical intermediates, research and development of high-tech products and related technical services, import and export of goods and technology, leasing of non-residential properties. It is an indirect subsidiary of Real & Realistic Foundation Limited ("Real & Realistic"). Real & Realistic is a company limited by guarantee with no share capital incorporated in Hong Kong. It is a charity foundation that focuses on advancing and promoting science and education. Real & Realistic through its subsidiaries has invested directly in certain subsidiaries and equity-accounted investees of the Group. To the best knowledge of the Directors, Real & Realistic also holds less than 5% of the issued share capital of the Company.
Save for the relationships disclosed above, to the best knowledge of the Directors, having made reasonable enquiry, Real & Realistic and the Landlord and their ultimate beneficial owners are independent of, and are not connected with, the Company and its connected persons.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
In accordance with HKFRS16, the Lease Agreements are recognized as an acquisition of right-of-use assets. As such, the entering into of the Lease Agreements will be classified as an acquisition under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Based on the preliminary estimation of the Company, the value of the right-of-use assets to be recognized by the Group under the Lease Agreements is approximately US$159.15 million, which is subject to audit adjustment.
As the highest applicable ratio under Rule 14.07 in respect of the value of the right-of-use assets recognized by the Group under the Lease Agreements pursuant to HKFRS 16 is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Lease Agreements constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company subject to the reporting and announcement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
For the purpose of this announcement, RMB has been translated into US$ at US$1.00 = RMB6.4612.
By Order of the Board
MicroPort Scientific Corporation
Dr. Zhaohua Chang
Chairman
Shanghai, PRC, 13 May 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Dr. Zhaohua Chang; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Norihiro Ashida, Dr. Yasuhisa Kurogi and Mr. Hongliang Yu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jonathan H. Chou, Dr. Guoen Liu and Mr. Chunyang Shao.
