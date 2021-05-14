MicroPort Scientific : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - LEASING OF PROPERTIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

微創醫療科學有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00853)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

LEASING OF PROPERTIES

On 13 May 2021, the Subsidiaries entered into the Lease Agreements with the Landlord pursuant to which the Subsidiaries agreed to lease from the Landlord the Property for use by the Subsidiaries as office and manufacturing purposes for a period of five years.

As the highest applicable ratio under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the value of the right-of-use assets recognized by the Group under the Lease Agreements pursuant to HKFRS 16 is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Lease Agreements constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

THE LEASE AGREEMENTS

On 13 May 2021, the Subsidiaries and the Landlord entered into the Lease Agreements in relation to the leasing of the Property.

Subject matter

The Subsidiaries will lease from the Landlord Property with area of approximately 126,370 sq.m. for a term of five years, commencing on 16 May 2021 and ending on 15 May 2026.

Rent

The aggregate rent payable by the Subsidiaries under the entire term of the Lease Agreements is approximately US$194.66 million, which was determined by the parties after arm's length negotiations with reference to the prevailing market rents of comparable properties.