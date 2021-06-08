MicroPort Scientific : ® EP Attends the 9th All-Russian Congress of Arrhythmology

St. Petersburg, Russia, 07 June 2021 - Shanghai MicroPort® Electrophysiology MedTech Co., Ltd. (MicroPort® EP) recently participated in the 9th All-Russian Congress of Arrhythmology in St. Petersburg, Russia. During the congress, MicroPort® EP exhibited many products, including Columbus® 3D EP navigation system (Columbus®), FireMagic® 3D Irrigated RF Ablation Catheter, and accessories. The occasion, which attracted over 300 specialists and attendees, marked MicroPort® EP's debut at a public exhibition in the Russian market.

In addition to displaying the products, the MicroPort® EP representatives performed a simulation of Columbus® and invited electrophysiologist, Dr. Yakubov, to share his experience. With an audience of 40 electrophysiologists from all over Russia, Dr Yakubov discussed the clinical application of Columbus®, citing its stable performance and clear multichannel signals.

Since entering the Russian market earlier this year, the products of MicroPort® EP have been well received and their clinical performance has been recognized by local surgeons. Going forward, MicroPort® EP will continue to improve its products and services to provide world-leading integrated electrophysiological interventional solutions for cardiac arrhythmia patients and doctors worldwide.

About MicroPort® EP

Shanghai MicroPort EP MedTech Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation (MicroPort®, stock code: 00853.HK), was established in the Shanghai International Medical Zone on August 31, 2010. Its concentration is on the development, manufacture, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of electrophysiological diseases, including cardiac ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, 3D navigation systems, amongst others.

