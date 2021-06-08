Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. MicroPort Scientific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    853   KYG608371046

MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(853)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MicroPort Scientific : ® EP Attends the 9th All-Russian Congress of Arrhythmology

06/08/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

St. Petersburg, Russia, 07 June 2021 - Shanghai MicroPort® Electrophysiology MedTech Co., Ltd. (MicroPort® EP) recently participated in the 9th All-Russian Congress of Arrhythmology in St. Petersburg, Russia. During the congress, MicroPort® EP exhibited many products, including Columbus® 3D EP navigation system (Columbus®), FireMagic® 3D Irrigated RF Ablation Catheter, and accessories. The occasion, which attracted over 300 specialists and attendees, marked MicroPort® EP's debut at a public exhibition in the Russian market.

In addition to displaying the products, the MicroPort® EP representatives performed a simulation of Columbus® and invited electrophysiologist, Dr. Yakubov, to share his experience. With an audience of 40 electrophysiologists from all over Russia, Dr Yakubov discussed the clinical application of Columbus®, citing its stable performance and clear multichannel signals.

Since entering the Russian market earlier this year, the products of MicroPort® EP have been well received and their clinical performance has been recognized by local surgeons. Going forward, MicroPort® EP will continue to improve its products and services to provide world-leading integrated electrophysiological interventional solutions for cardiac arrhythmia patients and doctors worldwide.

About MicroPort® EP

Shanghai MicroPort EP MedTech Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation (MicroPort®, stock code: 00853.HK), was established in the Shanghai International Medical Zone on August 31, 2010. Its concentration is on the development, manufacture, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of electrophysiological diseases, including cardiac ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, 3D navigation systems, amongst others.

Disclaimer

MicroPort Scientific Corporation published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 08:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
04:01aMICROPORT SCIENTIFIC  : ® EP Attends the 9th All-Russian Congress of Arrhythmolo..
PU
06/04MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC  : ® Subsidiary EndoPhix® Performs World's First Permanentl..
PU
06/04MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC  : ® Orthopedics at the 13th Annual Congress of the Chinese..
PU
06/03MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC  : ® CRM announces the First Patients Enrolled in the Europ..
PU
06/02MARKET CHATTER : MicroPort Scientific Mulls Spinoff of Surgical Robot Business; ..
MT
06/02MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC  : ® wins Italy A' Design Award
PU
06/02MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC  : ® RIC MedTech Exhibits at CMEF 2021
PU
06/01MicroPort Scientific Raising $700 Million From Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds
MT
05/31MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC  : ® EP Columbus® 3D EP Navigation System Successfully Perf..
PU
05/31MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC  : ® EP Receives Registration Approval from Kazakhstan Mini..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 792 M - -
Net income 2021 -114 M - -
Net cash 2021 765 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -156x
Yield 2021 0,06%
Capitalization 14 536 M 14 536 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 7 068
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MicroPort Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 7,49 $
Last Close Price 8,12 $
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target -7,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zhao Hua Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Bin Sun Chief Financial Officer
Qi Yi Luo Chief Technology Officer
Glendy Wang Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan H. Chou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION50.18%14 536
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-4.58%176 375
DANAHER CORPORATION8.15%172 806
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.1.59%98 454
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.13.45%92 047
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG12.46%64 098