  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. MicroPort Scientific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    853   KYG608371046

MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(853)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

MicroPort Scientific : Endovastec™ Joins ICARUS 2021 Symposium

06/20/2021 | 09:56am EDT
Warsaw, Poland, 17 June 2021 - Recently, Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech (Group) Co., Ltd. (Endovastec™), participated in the 2021 Interventional Endovascular Case Review European Symposium (ICARUS).

The annual ICARUS brings together globally recognized endovascular experts to join academic exchanges on complex and challenging cases. At the symposium, Endovastec invited Prof. Grzegorz Oszkinis, Chairman of the Symposium and Director of Vascular Surgery Department at University Hospital of Opole, Prof. Piotr Gutowski, Director of Vascular Surgery Department at University Hospital in Szczecin, and Prof. Chang Shu, Director of Vascular Surgery Center of Fuwai Hospital of Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, to share their experiences and compare notes on the clinical application of the Minos® Abdominal Aortic Stent-Graft and Delivery System (Minos®), and Castor® Branched Aortic Stent-Graft System (Castor®).

The delivery system of Minos® has a smaller outer sheath diameter of 14 Fr, which reduces the diameter requirement of the access vessel and avoids complications related to the mismatch of diameters between the delivery system and the access artery. Designed to reduce the incidence of endoleaks, Minos® offers excellent compliance and wall apposition, providing promising clinical results.

Prof. Oszkinis introduced a clinical case involving the application of Minos® for abdominal aortic aneurysm and shared related clinical data. The patient, was admitted to hospital with an abdominal aortic aneurysm with a maximum diameter of 61 mm and small vessel access - a challenging case for stent introduction. The team used the Minos® stent for treatment, as Oszkinis noted that the Minos® stent had been successfully implanted at the University Hospital of Opole in 18 clinical surgeries related to abdominal aortic aneurysms with favorable follow-up results.

During the meeting, the experts agreed on the advantages of Castor® in the treatment of aortic arch lesions, including its integrated single-branch structure, which can effectively reduce the surgical difficulty of reconstructing multi-branch vessels on the arch.

Gutowski shared three clinical applications for patients with thoracic aortic disease with Castor®. He noted that Castor® is an excellent product for aortic arch lesions, offering multiple advantages such as precise release and shorter procedure time compared to parallel stent graft techniques．Prof. Gutowski also shared some key operative steps of the procedure drawn from his own experience.

Furthermore, Prof. Shu also had an in-depth exchange with experts on ethnographic variations and clinical applications of Minos® and Castor®. Prof. Shu noted that China has historically learnt from Western experience and technology in the area of aortic interventional devices. However, in recent years, Chinese doctors and engineers have been able to innovate and develop medical devices such as Minos® and Castor® that are better adapted to the needs of Chinese patients with aortic diseases, based on the pathological characteristics and anatomical patterns of Chinese patients.

In the future, Endovastec™ will continue to promote academic exchanges among global vascular experts and deepen medical-industrial cooperation. Endovastec™ is committed to introducing more quality, innovative high-end medical devices into the global market, to benefit more patients and doctors with aortic diseases.

About Endovastec™

Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech (Group) Co., Ltd. (Endovastec™), which is a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation (MicroPort®, 00853.HK), was founded in Shanghai SIMZ Century Medicine Park in 2012. Endovastec™ was granted Shanghai High-tech Enterprises, Shanghai Science and Technology Little Giant Enterprise, and the first batch of Specialized and New 'Little Giant' Enterprise, AAA-level Credit Enterprise and Multinational R&D Center in China. Endovastec™ was listed on the STAR Market (Stock code: 688016) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on July 22, 2019.

Disclaimer

MicroPort Scientific Corporation published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2021 13:55:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
