Micropos Medical : Successfull installation and patient treatment in La Chaux-de-Fonds

28 January 2022

Four patients were fully treated in five days! This week we have successfully installed and enabled patient treatment together with the fantastic team at Neuchatel hospital in La Chaux-de-Fonds.

This was accomplished despite the ongoing challenges with the Covid restrictions, which shows a high level of trust and collaboration between the team at Neuchatel hospital and the Micropos team.

The insight and knowledge regarding the possibilities and advantages of using the Raypilot System in Hypofractionation of prostate cancer, helped make the installation of the Raypilot System possible in a very short time.

Dr. Berardino De Bari, Head of Radiation Oncology Dpt, says:

- It is always challenging to implement new technologies in radiation oncology. It is even more challenging in the current COVID-19 era. But we did it!

The Radiation Oncology Department of the Réseau Hospitalier Neuchâtelois is proud to be the first Swiss Radiation Oncology center, and the 8th worldwide, delivering SBRT for prostate cancer patients with the Raypilot system.

This system allows a very precise verification of the prostate position DURING the delivery of a LINAC-based SBRT. Using this system, we could safely reduce our treatment margins and, hopefully, reduce the treatment related toxicities. I'm proud of my team and of my Institution.

We are very happy to be a part of this and we're looking forward to further follow and support the team at Neuchatel hospital in La Chaux-de-Fonds.