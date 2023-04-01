AI experts disown Musk-backed campaign citing their research

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Four artificial intelligence
experts have expressed concern after their work was cited in an
open letter – co-signed by Elon Musk – demanding an urgent pause
in research.
The letter, dated March 22 and with more than 1,800
signatures by Friday, called for a six-month circuit-breaker in
the development of systems "more powerful" than Microsoft-backed
OpenAI's new GPT-4, which can hold human-like
conversation, compose songs and summarise lengthy documents.
Since GPT-4's predecessor ChatGPT was released last year,
rival companies have rushed to launch similar products.
The open letter says AI systems with "human-competitive
intelligence" pose profound risks to humanity, citing 12 pieces
of research from experts including university academics as well
as current and former employees of OpenAI, Google and
its subsidiary DeepMind.
Civil society groups in the U.S. and EU have since pressed
lawmakers to rein in OpenAI's research. OpenAI did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Critics have accused the Future of Life Institute (FLI), the
organisation behind the letter which is primarily funded by the
Musk Foundation, of prioritising imagined apocalyptic scenarios
over more immediate concerns about AI, such as racist or sexist
biases.
Among the research cited was "On the Dangers of
Stochastic Parrots", a paper co-authored by Margaret Mitchell,
who previously oversaw ethical AI research at Google.
Mitchell, now chief ethical scientist at AI firm Hugging
Face, criticised the letter, telling Reuters it was unclear what
counted as "more powerful than GPT4".
"By treating a lot of questionable ideas as a given, the
letter asserts a set of priorities and a narrative on AI that
benefits the supporters of FLI," she said. "Ignoring active
harms right now is a privilege that some of us don't have."
Mitchell and her co-authors -- Timnit Gebru, Emily M.
Bender, and Angelina McMillan-Major -- subsequently published a
response to the letter, accusing its authors of "fearmongering
and AI hype".
"It is dangerous to distract ourselves with a fantasized
AI-enabled utopia or apocalypse which promises either a
'flourishing' or 'potentially catastrophic' future," they wrote.
"Accountability properly lies not with the artefacts but
with their builders."
FLI president Max Tegmark told Reuters the campaign was not
an attempt to hinder OpenAI’s corporate advantage.
"It's quite hilarious. I've seen people say, 'Elon Musk is
trying to slow down the competition,'" he said, adding that Musk
had no role in drafting the letter. "This is not about one
company."
RISKS NOW
Shiri Dori-Hacohen, an assistant professor at the University
of Connecticut, told Reuters she agreed with some points in the
letter, but took issue with the way in which her work was cited.
She last year co-authored a research paper arguing the
widespread use of AI already posed serious risks.
Her research argued the present-day use of AI systems could
influence decision-making in relation to climate change, nuclear
war, and other existential threats.
She said: "AI does not need to reach human-level
intelligence to exacerbate those risks.
"There are non-existential risks that are really, really
important, but don't receive the same kind of Hollywood-level
attention."
Asked to comment on the criticism, FLI's Tegmark said both
short-term and long-term risks of AI should be taken seriously.
"If we cite someone, it just means we claim they're
endorsing that sentence. It doesn't mean they're endorsing the
letter, or we endorse everything they think," he told Reuters.
Dan Hendrycks, director of the California-based Center for
AI Safety, who was also cited in the letter, stood by its
contents, telling Reuters it was sensible to consider black swan
events - those which appear unlikely, but would have devastating
consequences.
The open letter also warned that generative AI tools could
be used to flood the internet with "propaganda and untruth".
Dori-Hacohen said it was "pretty rich" for Musk to have
signed it, citing a reported rise in misinformation on Twitter
following his acquisition of the platform, documented by civil
society group Common Cause and others.
Musk and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Martin Coulter; editing by Philippa Fletcher and
Giles Elgood)