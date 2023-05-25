Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:27:42 2023-05-25 am EDT
325.07 USD   +3.57%
11:00aMicrosoft President Brad Smith Supports US Government Plan to Form New Agency to License AI Systems
MT
10:50aAI rules 'cannot be bargained', EU's Breton says after OpenAI CEO threat
RE
10:29aExclusive - EU's Breton slams OpenAI CEO's comments on bloc's draft AI rules
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AI rules 'cannot be bargained', EU's Breton says after OpenAI CEO threat

05/25/2023 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - Europe's artificial intelligence (AI) rules are not for negotiation, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Thursday, as he criticised OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's threat to quit the continent if it cannot comply with the legislation.

Altman's comments at a conference a day earlier came as the European Union seeks to expand its AI rules to cover generative AI tools, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, and require companies to disclose any copyrighted material used to develop their systems.

Breton said there was no point making speculative threats and claiming Europe was holding up the rollout of generative AI.

"Let's be clear, our rules are put in place for the security and well-being of our citizens and this cannot be bargained," Breton told Reuters.

"Europe has been ahead of the curve designing a solid and balanced regulatory framework for AI which tackles risks related to fundamental rights or safety, but also enables innovation for Europe to become a frontrunner in trustworthy AI," he said.

EU lawmakers and EU countries are expected to thrash out the details of the European Commission's draft AI rules in the coming months before they become legislation that may become the global standard for a technology currently led by the United States and China. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
11:00aMicrosoft President Brad Smith Supports US Government Plan to Form New Agency to Licens..
MT
10:50aAI rules 'cannot be bargained', EU's Breton says after OpenAI CEO threat
RE
10:29aExclusive - EU's Breton slams OpenAI CEO's comments on bloc's draft AI rules
RE
09:30aNvidia sparks AI rally
MS
09:23aMICROSOFT CORP : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09:22aDotdigital adds Microsoft AI to customer data platform
AN
09:11aTikTok testing AI chatbot called 'Tako', research firm says
RE
09:09aDpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES as of 05/25/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
DP
09:01aMicrosoft chief calls for humans to rule AI, safeguard critical infrastructure
RE
08:17aItaly probing China's possible growing influence on Pirelli -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 211 B - -
Net income 2023 71 022 M - -
Net cash 2023 64 024 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,0x
Yield 2023 0,84%
Capitalization 2 334 B 2 334 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,8x
EV / Sales 2024 9,55x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 313,85 $
Average target price 333,58 $
Spread / Average Target 6,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.87%2 333 628
SYNOPSYS INC.23.11%60 162
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.28.09%55 538
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE16.36%55 136
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION24.84%41 286
SEA LIMITED21.45%35 813
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer