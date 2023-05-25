AI rules 'cannot be bargained', EU's Breton says after OpenAI CEO threat

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - Europe's artificial
intelligence (AI) rules are not for negotiation, EU industry
chief Thierry Breton said on Thursday, as he criticised OpenAI
CEO Sam Altman's threat to quit the continent if it cannot
comply with the legislation.
Altman's comments at a conference a day earlier came as the
European Union seeks to expand its AI rules to cover generative
AI tools, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, and require companies to
disclose any copyrighted material used to develop their systems.
Breton said there was no point making speculative threats
and claiming Europe was holding up the rollout of generative AI.
"Let's be clear, our rules are put in place for the security
and well-being of our citizens and this cannot be bargained,"
Breton told Reuters.
"Europe has been ahead of the curve designing a solid and
balanced regulatory framework for AI which tackles risks related
to fundamental rights or safety, but also enables innovation for
Europe to become a frontrunner in trustworthy AI," he said.
EU lawmakers and EU countries are expected to thrash out
the details of the European Commission's draft AI rules in the
coming months before they become legislation that may become the
global standard for a technology currently led by the United
States and China.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark
Potter)