  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
News 
Summary

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc.

01/18/2022 | 05:57pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT). Stockholders will receive $95.00 for each share of Activision Blizzard stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $68.7 billion and is expected to close in fiscal year 2023.

If you are a stockholder of Activision Blizzard Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/atvi/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-activision-blizzard-inc-301463257.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2022
