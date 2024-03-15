March 15 (Reuters) - State-funded Abu Dhabi investment company MGX is in early stage discussions over a funding deal with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's chip venture, the Financial Times reported on Friday. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)
