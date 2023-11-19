Nov 19 (Reuters) - The alert on Sam Altman saying he "is back" and returning as OpenAI CEO has been withdrawn as the post on X was posted by an unverified account with the name of Altman. There will be no replacement.

STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[08:05:24] (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Kim Coghill)