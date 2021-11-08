Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/08 02:09:24 pm
336.425 USD   +0.11%
01:38pAlert store clerk becomes a cybercrime fighter
PU
11:48aVisual Studio 2022 now available
PU
11:38aJoin the Xbox 20th anniversary celebration on Nov. 15
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alert store clerk becomes a cybercrime fighter

11/08/2021 | 01:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A quick-thinking high school student in Japan saves a senior citizen from falling victim to a technical support scam

By Kumiko Tezuka

Koyu Nakama works part-time after school at a convenience store near his home on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa. He's also a frontline cybercrime fighter.

One day an older gentleman came into the store and walked up to the counter looking upset. Someone claiming to be from Microsoft, he explained, had contacted him saying there was a virus on his PC. He needed to buy a 50,000-yen top-up (about US500) for his electronic cashcard so he could pay a fee to have it removed.

"The customer seemed really rattled," Nakama recalls. "I'd been told by my supervisor at the store to watch out for tech support scams since they were on the rise recently - people claiming to be IT service providers and convincing their targets to buy prepaid cards or pay such-and-such an amount because their PC had been infected by a virus, that kind of thing."

As Nakama puts it, he smelled a rat and offered to help check things out before the customer forked out any money. Nakama took it upon himself to ring up the caller's number there and then. Using a different phone in his other hand, he looked up Microsoft Japan's number.

Phony number

A man answered on the other end of the line and insisted that he was a Microsoft employee. But when Nakama demanded to know why his number was different from Microsoft Japan's, he suddenly hung up.

Thanks to Nakama's prudence, the customer avoided becoming a victim of fraud. His fast and gutsy action was recognized with a letter of appreciation from the police.

"It was the first time that I myself had encountered a tech support scam in my everyday life," says Nakama who attends the Nago Commercial and Technical High School where he studies business in its commercial department.

"So, I was surprised. But at the same time, I knew I had to do something since older people are easy prey to such fraud."

Recent research shows that tech support scams worldwide have declined since last year, but they are still all too common. Even now, Microsoft receives a monthly average of over 6,500 inquiries regarding technical support scams.

"Tech support scams are perpetrated globally and target people of all ages," says Mary Jo Schrade, assistant general counsel, regional lead, Microsoft Digital Crimes Unit Asia. "While we do see progress made in the percentage of people who declined to engage with the scammers, there is continued need to monitor and address how the attacks are evolving.

"Tactics used by fraudsters to victimize users online have evolved over time, from pure cold calling to more sophisticated ploys, such as fake "pop-ups" displayed on people's computers.

Committed to keeping the internet safe

"Across the diverse region of Asia Pacific, we are seeing attack rates vary according to demographics and habits - yet tech support scams continue to affect all countries. We are committed to keeping the internet safe and hope that talking publicly about these scams will help better educate people so they can avoid becoming victims of these scammers."

Microsoft has been working with law enforcement authorities around the world since 2014 to help bring fraudsters to justice.

The company is constantly enhancing its products and services to protect customers from threats, including technical support scams, and by actively sharing information that will help customers avoid becoming victims of fraud.

How to stay safe from scammers:

When using your computer to browse the internet, you might occasionally encounter pages showing an alert supposedly from Microsoft. It might also be accompanied by spoken guidance or an alarm sound.

If you hear either, you may be startled and you may feel like you can't do anything about it. But this is a trick to make you lose your cool, and in most cases, nothing is actually happening.

When such a warning comes up, you may also find it impossible to close the browser or take some other action. You will invariably be prompted by the blurb on the screen to call a specific number for security purposes.

Please be aware that Microsoft has nothing to do with such warnings, and that nothing they say can be trusted.

Always remember, Microsoft does not send unsolicited email messages or make unsolicited phone calls to request personal or financial information, or to provide technical support to fix your computer. Any communication with Microsoft has to be initiated by you.

If you receive a notification or a call from someone who claims to represent Microsoft or some other well-known software company, we highly recommend that you keep the following in mind:

  • Regard any pop-up messages on your computer screen with suspicion.
  • Do not call any telephone numbers or click on any links displayed in the pop-up.
  • Do not download Microsoft software from any site other than official company websites or Microsoft Store.
  • Exercise caution when downloading software from a third-party site, since the software may have been tampered with and malware or some other threat inserted without the knowledge of the software company concerned.
  • If you suspect that you have been targeted by a technical support scam, please report the details here.
  • You should also report the same details to your local law enforcement agency.
  • Read more here: Protect yourself from tech support scams.

Tags: Cybersecurity, IT support scam, online safety, online scammers, technical support scam

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 18:37:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
01:38pAlert store clerk becomes a cybercrime fighter
PU
11:48aVisual Studio 2022 now available
PU
11:38aJoin the Xbox 20th anniversary celebration on Nov. 15
PU
11:38aHow healthcare startup Evolv is empowering a revolution in stroke rehabilitation
PU
11:33aAMD lands Meta as customer, takes aim at Nvidia with new chips
RE
11:25aMicrosoft and Meta's Facebook To Use AMD's Milan X Chips in Azure and at Data Centers
MT
11:18aUsing Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities, Peloton develops live subtitles for memb..
PU
08:42aOpen Text Moves to Acquire NASDAQ's Zix Corporation
MT
08:22aGitLab Started at Sector Perform by RBC With $140 Price Target; Firm Bullish on Market ..
MT
06:12aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 B - -
Net income 2022 71 266 M - -
Net cash 2022 83 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,4x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 2 523 B 2 523 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 336,06 $
Average target price 359,11 $
Spread / Average Target 6,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer Distinguished Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION51.09%2 523 132
SEA LIMITED79.74%197 550
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC88.23%111 266
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE63.74%82 661
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.53%78 650
SYNOPSYS INC.31.44%51 965