Sept 18 (Reuters) -
* AMAZON TO HIRE PANAY FOLLOWING EXIT FROM MICROSOFT- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text link: https://bloom.bg/44YUhz9 Further company coverage:
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX 01:31:14 2023-09-18 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|328.54 USD
|-0.51%
|-2.87%
|+36.87%
|07:22pm
|Amazon set to hire departing Microsoft product chief Panay - Bloomberg News
|RE
|07:14pm
|Amazon To Hire Panay Following Exit From Microsoft- Bloomberg News
|RE
Sept 18 (Reuters) -
* AMAZON TO HIRE PANAY FOLLOWING EXIT FROM MICROSOFT- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text link: https://bloom.bg/44YUhz9 Further company coverage:
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|328.58 USD
|-0.50%
|-2.83%
|2453 B $
|139.54 USD
|-0.61%
|-2.59%
|1449 B $
|Amazon set to hire departing Microsoft product chief Panay - Bloomberg News
|RE
|Amazon To Hire Panay Following Exit From Microsoft- Bloomberg News
|RE
|Wall St gains in choppy trading ahead of Fed rate verdict
|RE
|Top Stories at Midday: PayPal Receives MoffettNathanson Downgrade; Microsoft Chief Product Officer to Step Down; Lyft Agrees to $10 Million SEC Penalty; Musk Denies Saudi Arabia Talks
|MT
|Microsoft says product chief Panay to step down; Davuluri to lead Windows
|RE
|Verizon executive testifies Google search always pre-installed on mobile phones
|RE
|Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay Departs
|MT
|Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay Reportedly Departing
|MT
|MISCROSOFT'S PANOS PANAY -AFTER 19 INCREDIBLE YEARS AT MICROSOFT…
|RE
|Wall St set for lower open as chipmakers, growth stocks fall
|RE
|UK competition regulator proposes guiding principles for AI market
|AN
|News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
|DJ
|California governor says he will sign climate bill
|RE
|SoftBank's Son plans AI deal spree after Arm IPO - FT
|RE
|Russia says U.S. conviction of Kremlin-linked businessman "politically motivated" - RIA
|RE
|Wall St. ends lower as chipmakers, megacaps slide
|RE
|Tech Down Amid Options Expiration -- Tech Roundup
|DJ
|US Equity Markets Close Lower Friday as Auto Workers Stage Rare Strike
|MT
|Wall Street ends sharply lower as chipmakers and megacaps slide
|RE
|Oracle-Microsoft Database Deal Could Be Materially Positive Over Time, UBS Says
|MT
|Verizon executive kicks off week two of US v Google antitrust trial
|RE
|Nigeria's Tinubu to meet US corporate executives while at UN General Assembly
|RE
|Nasdaq drops over 1% as chipmakers, megacap growth stocks slide
|RE
|Oracle, Microsoft Database Deal Could be 'Material Positive,' UBS Says
|MT
|Menhaden net asset value up but Marble Point's slips
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+36.92%
|2453 B $
|+17.20%
|2199 B $
|+37.71%
|2736 B $
|+56.32%
|1741 B $
|+65.94%
|1449 B $
|+200.20%
|1084 B $
|+117.26%
|871 B $
|+20.05%
|803 B $
|+150.56%
|773 B $
|+56.72%
|518 B $