MICROSOFT CORPORATION    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/18 01:39:39 pm
212.38 USD   -0.71%
Apple to cut App Store fees for some developers

11/18/2020 | 01:03pm EST

The App Store has been at the center of tensions between Apple and app developers, and now Apple is looking to cool things down with a price cut.

The tech giant announced Wednesday that it will lower the commission it takes to just 15% from 30 % to those software developers who make $1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store. For those app developers who rake in more than a million dollars in App Store sales - there will be no discount.

Rules and fees tied to the App Store have come under fire from app developers large and small including Microsoft, Spotify and Epic Games.

There have been complaints from smaller companies and startups that the fees deprive consumers of choice and push app prices higher.

Some critics have panned Apple's price cut as nothing more than a publicity stunt.

The CEO of Epic Games, maker of the popular Fortnite franchise told Reuters: "This would be something to celebrate were it not a calculated move by Apple to divide app creators and preserve their monopoly on stores and payments, again breaking the promise of treating all developers equally."

Apple has previously maintained that in exchange for the fee - developers get the benefit of putting their product in front of Apple's huge customer base.

The discount, which will be based on the previous year's sales, goes into effect on January 1st.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B - -
Net income 2021 51 253 M - -
Net cash 2021 77 859 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,8x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 1 621 B 1 621 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,77x
EV / Sales 2022 8,71x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 241,72 $
Last Close Price 214,46 $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.99%1 621 424
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.490.29%114 232
SEA LIMITED324.22%83 218
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC63.30%48 973
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE3.04%46 715
SYNOPSYS INC.59.73%33 570
