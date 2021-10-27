Log in
Applications open for new National Association of Black Journalists and Microsoft Storytelling Fellowship Program

10/27/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
In our jobs as storytellers for Microsoft, we're called to improve our storytelling every day, and the best way I've found to do this is to look at great stories - whatever the form - and learn from them. That's why I'm especially excited to team up with the National Association of Black Journalists on the NABJ-Microsoft Storytelling Fellowship Program designed to develop emerging storytellers, offer a platform to amplify their voices and share learnings along the way

Starting today, the NABJ-Microsoft Storytelling Fellowship Program is accepting applications for two fellowship positions. Apply here.

Fellows will receive professional training, networking opportunities and experience working with Microsoft writers and editors, as well as the chance to create content for Microsoft websites. This six-month fellowship will run from January to June 2022, and fellows will receive a $25,000 stipend.

Prospective candidates can apply through the application on the NABJ website. Current NABJ members are encouraged to apply, however the application is open to all regardless of NABJ membership status. Should a candidate be selected as a finalist for the fellowship program, Microsoft will sponsor their NABJ membership dues. Deadline to submit is midnight P.T. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

For more than 45 years, NABJ has been dedicated to advocating for, uplifting and supporting the ever-growing community of Black and African American journalists and media professionals through annual conferences, career fairs, scholarships, internships and fellowship programs. This nonprofit is committed to providing job opportunities for aspiring Black and African American journalists and media professionals, and with over 4,000 members, is actively fostering an environment for Black and African American students and professionals to succeed in communications and media.

At Microsoft, we believe in the importance of diverse and inclusive media, and we're committed to increasing the number of Black and African American professionals who succeed in journalism. Through this fellowship, we plan to use our platform and resources to help develop, nurture and support the careers of up-and-coming storytellers from this community. Organizations like NABJ are doing the hard but necessary work needed to create a more inclusive journalism and media industry, and I'm grateful we can play a small role in this important effort.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 16:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
