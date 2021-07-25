Asia stocks hit 7-mth low as China skids, funds favour Wall St

* Asia-ex Japan skids amid tighter China regulations
* Strong U.S. earnings support Wall St, much priced in
* Fed to meet in data-packed week
SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares skidded to
seven-month lows on Monday as regulation concerns upended
Chinese equities and strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds
out of emerging markets into Wall Street.
Chinese blue chips shed 2.4% to their lowest in 10
weeks as the education and property sectors were routed on
worries over tighter government rules.
That dragged MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan down 1.4% to its lowest since
early January. Japan's Nikkei did bounce 1.4%, but that
was off a seven-month low.
In contrast, Nasdaq futures were steady near
historic highs, though S&P 500 futures eased 0.3%.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures both
dipped 0.5%.
More than one-third of S&P 500 companies are set to report
quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc,
Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc,
Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com.
With just over one-fifth of the S&P 500 having reported, 88%
of firms have beaten the consensus of analysts' expectations.
That is a major reason global money managers have poured more
than $900 billion into U.S. funds in the first half of 2021.
Oliver Jones, a senior markets economist at Capital
Economics, noted U.S. earnings were projected to be roughly 50%
higher in 2023 than they were in the year immediately prior to
the pandemic, significantly more than was anticipated in most
other major economies.
"With so much optimism baked in, it seems likely to us that
the tailwind of rising earnings forecasts, which provided so
much support to the stock market over the past year, will fade,"
he cautioned.
The week is also packed with U.S. data that should underline
the economy's outperformance. Second-quarter gross domestic
product is forecast to show annualised growth of 8.6%, while the
Fed's favoured measure of core inflation is seen rising an
annual 3.7% in June.
The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and,
while no change in policy is expected, Chair Jerome Powell will
likely be pressed to clarify what "substantial further progress"
on employment would look like.
"The main message from Fed Chair Powell’s post-meeting press
conference should be consistent with his testimony before
Congress in mid-July when he signalled no rush for tapering,"
said NatWest Markets economist Kevin Cummins.
"However, he will clearly remind market participants that
the taper countdown has officially begun."
So far, the bond market has been remarkably untroubled by
the prospect of eventual tapering with yields on U.S. 10-year
notes having fallen for four weeks in a row to
stand at 1.26%.
The drop has done little to undermine the dollar, in part
because European yields have fallen even further amid
expectations of continued massive bond buying by the European
Central Bank.
The single currency has been trending lower since June and
touched a four-month trough of $1.1750 last week. It was last at
$1.1775 and looked at risk of testing its 2021 low of
$1.1702.
The dollar has also been edging up on the yen to reach
110.40, but remains short of its recent peak at 111.62.
The fall in the euro has lifted the dollar index to
92.870, a long way from its May trough of 89.533.
The rise in the dollar has offset the drop in bond yields to
leave gold range-bound around $1,800 an ounce.
Oil prices have generally fared better amid wagers that
demand will remain strong as the global economy gradually opens
and supply stays tight.
Brent was trading down 22 cents at $73.88 a barrel,
while U.S. crude fell 28 cents to $71.79.
