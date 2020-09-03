Asian stocks slip after Wall St selloff dents tech rally

* Tech leads modest losses across Asia
* MSCI AxJ down 1.5%, shallower than 5% Nasdaq plunge
* Limited spillover into currency and bond markets; payrolls
eyed
* Asian stock markets: https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Asia's stock markets had their
worst session in two weeks on Friday following a tech-led plunge
on Wall Street, though gains in safer assets like bonds and
dollars were muted as investors awaited U.S. job data to see if
it triggers a bigger selloff.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.6% and looked set for a 2.4% weekly loss,
its biggest since April.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng
fell 1.8% and Australia's ASX 200 2.8%.
That was shallower than the 5% plunge on the tech-heavy
Nasdaq overnight or the S&P 500's 3.5% drop. Those were
the steepest Wall Street losses since June, but traders said a
correction was overdue given recent frothy gains.
"It was steady rather than panic selling throughout," said
ING's regional head of research Rob Carnell.
"It just doesn't sound or feel like anything other than a
bit of profit taking...if this was a massive risk-off move,
you'd have expected the dollar to rally, and it didn't really."
The focus is on U.S. payrolls figures due at 1230 GMT, which
are seen as a possible selling trigger if it disappoints
economists' expectations that some 14 million jobs were created
in August.
Futures traded under pressure but backed off early-session
lows in Asia. Nasdaq 100 futures were last down 1.3%, S&P
500 futures were down 0.3%. Dow futures were flat.
The dollar was steady, but a drop in the euro over last few
days on talk that the European Central Bank is concerned about
its strength had the greenback eying its best week in more than
two months against a basket of currencies.
The euro seems to have arrested its slide for now,
and sat at $1.1852. The Antipodeans were under gentle pressure
while the yen was steady at 106.16 per dollar.
Bonds pared what was a pretty modest rise overnight, given
the selloff in the equity market. Benchmark U.S. 10-year bond
yields rose 1.5 basis points on Friday, having
fallen about 3 basis points overnight.
TECH TUMBLE
Thursday's tumble was the biggest one-day percentage drop on
the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 since March and the darling
stocks of recent months were hit hardest.
Apple fell 8%, Tesla 9% and Microsoft
6%. Still, the plunge only wound the Nasdaq
back as far as where it sat last Tuesday. It is still up 28% for
the year so far and 73% higher than its March trough.
"No single factor sparked the sell-off," said Kerry
Craig, Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management,
citing more general worries the rally had run too far, too fast.
"However, this is unlikely to be a repeat of the tech wreck
of the late 1990s, given how much the market and sector have
changed," he added.
Tech selling in Asia was limited. In South Korea Samsung
fell 1.6% and there was modest pressure on Apple
suppliers in Shanghai and Taipei. But falls in consumer staples
and financials led losses on the Hong Kong and China bourses.
Australia's soaring consumer lender Afterpay, which
seems to track the tech sector, fell 5% and is set for its worst
weekly percentage drop since March.
In commodity markets, the stronger dollar has kept pressure
on prices. Oil was headed for a weekly loss amid worries about
demand as the U.S. summer driving season draws to a close.
Brent crude futures fell 1% to $43.64 a barrel and
U.S. crude also fell 1% to 40.93 a barrel.
Gold drifted lower as equities sold off overnight but
was last up 0.2% for the day at $1,934 an ounce.
