Aspiring TikTok buyers pursue four options in effort to revive talks -sources

Sept 2 (Reuters) - TikTok's prospective buyers are
discussing four ways to structure an acquisition from its
Chinese owner ByteDance, which include buying its U.S.
operations without key software, after Beijing stalled a deal
which could be worth $30 billion, sources said.
Other options being considered include asking for Chinese
approval to pass TikTok's algorithm on to the acquirer of the
short video app's U.S. assets, licensing the algorithm from
ByteDance, or seeking a transition period from a U.S. national
security panel overseeing the deal, three sources said.
ByteDance had been looking to pick a buyer for TikTok assets
by this week so it can finalize a deal by mid-September and
comply with President Donald Trump's order to divest them, after
U.S. officials raised concerns over the safety of the personal
data of U.S. citizens handled by TikTok.
"TikTok is loved by 100 million Americans because it's a
home for entertainment, self-expression, and connection. We're
committed to continuing to bring joy to families and meaningful
careers to those who create on our platform for many years to
come," a TikTok spokeswoman said in a statement.
Beijing last week updated its export control rules to
restrict the sale of technology such as the one used by TikTok
to recommend videos to users, raising questions over whether it
would veto a deal and giving prospective buyers Microsoft
and Oracle pause for thought.
ByteDance and the bidders for the TikTok assets are now
discussing four ways to structure the deal, the sources, who
requested anonymity, told Reuters.
It is not clear which, if any, of the options will be
pursued. As days pass, the odds of a deal lengthen as TikTok
faces a U.S. ban on Sept. 20 if no sale agreement has been
reached. It has challenged this ban in court.
One possibility being discussed is to sell TikTok without
the algorithm it uses to make recommendations to users. While
this would circumvent China's export control rules, it would
present a significant gamble for Microsoft and Oracle, which
would have to quickly come up with a substitute.
Another option is to negotiate a transition period of up to
a year with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United
States (CFIUS), which is overseeing the deal talks, the sources
said. It is not clear, however, whether China's new rules would
allow this in the time frame required.
A third option is seeking approval from China to pass on
TikTok's algorithm to the buyer of its U.S. assets, the sources
said. This would amplify the geopolitical risk, given worsening
relations between the world's two largest economies over trade,
cyber security and the spread of the coronavirus.
The fourth scenario involves ByteDance licensing the
algorithm to the buyer of the TikTok assets, the sources said.
However, this could worry CFIUS, which wants ByteDance to forego
any relationship it has with TikTok in the United States.
ByteDance, Microsoft and Oracle declined to comment. The
White House, CFIUS and China's Commerce Department did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
TikTok is functionally and technically similar to
ByteDance-owned Douyin, which is available only in China, and
shares technical resources with it and other ByteDance-owned
properties, sources have previously said.
While the code for the app, which determines the look and
feel of TikTok, has been separated from Douyin, algorithms for
moderating and recommending content and the management of user
profiles are shared.
DANCE TRACKED?
While TikTok is best known for videos of people dancing
going viral among teenagers, U.S. officials have expressed
concern that user information could be passed to Beijing.
TikTok has said it would not comply with any request to
share user data with the Chinese authorities.
ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok's North American,
Australian and New Zealand operations since last month. And in a
sign of founder and CEO Zhang Yiming's concern, TikTok engineers
were told last week to make contingencies should it need to shut
down its U.S. operations.
Walmart Inc said last week it was joining Microsoft
in its bid for TikTok's U.S. assets, hours after the app's
recently named chief executive, Kevin Mayer, said he would step
down.
Oracle, whose Chairman Larry Ellison is one of the
technology world's few supporters of Trump, has partnered with
some of ByteDance's investors, including General Atlantic and
Sequoia, on its bid for the TikTok assets.
(Reporting by Echo Wang, Greg Roumeliotis amd Krystal Hu in New
York; Additional reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Kane
Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Alexander Smith)