Battered Nasdaq climbs at end of volatile month

01/31/2022 | 10:29am EST
* Tesla, Netflix jump on ratings upgrade

* S&P 500, Dow eye worst month since March 2020

* Citrix falls on $16.5 bln deal to take it private

* Indexes up: Dow 0.02%, S&P 0.47%, Nasdaq 1.45%

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1% on Monday, but was still on track for its worst start to the year as investors shied away from stocks with lofty valuations amid aggressive rate hike bets and geopolitical tensions.

Valuations of growth and technology stocks have come under increasing scrutiny, with the Nasdaq declining 10.5% so far this month.

"The January barometer, which states 'as goes January, so goes the year', will be negative, implying investors are in for a challenging year," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said.

Five of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, led by a 0.9% gain in technology stocks.

Tesla Inc rose 5.5% after Credit Suisse raised its stock rating to "outperform", while Netflix Inc gained 8.0% after Citigroup upgraded the streaming company's shares to "buy".

The bellwether S&P 500 has fallen 6.5% so far this month and is on track to report its worst month since the pandemic-led crash in March 2020.

The U.S. Federal Reserve last week signaled it intends to combat the four-decade high inflation by hiking key interest rates more aggressively than many market participants expected.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in almost five rate increases by year-end, with some banks, such as the Bank of America now eyeing seven hikes this year.

Geopolitical tensions have added to market uncertainty, with the U.S. and its allies threatening Russia with new economic sanctions if it attacks Ukraine.

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 7.17 points, or 0.02%, at 34,732.64, the S&P 500 was up 20.82 points, or 0.47%, at 4,452.67, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 200.32 points, or 1.45%, at 13,970.89.

The steep drop in U.S. equities has investors gauging valuations to determine whether now is the time to bargain hunt, with some eyeing results that could bolster the case for investors looking to buy at a discount.

The fourth-quarter earnings season continues with megacaps such as Google parent Alphabet Inc, Amazon Inc and Meta Platforms Inc expected to report later this week, following strong results from Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp this month.

As of Friday, a third of S&P 500 companies have posted earnings, and 77.4% of them reported above analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Beyond Meat Inc rose 9.9% after Barclays upgraded the plant-based patty maker's stock to "overweight".

Citrix Systems Inc's shares fell 3.7% after the software company said it had agreed to be taken private for $16.5 billion including debt by affiliates of Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.32-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.54-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 28 new lows. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.25% 2674.88 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
APPLE INC. 1.68% 173.18 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. -3.69% 101.715 Delayed Quote.11.59%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.54% 306.38 Delayed Quote.-10.30%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.01% 311.15 Delayed Quote.-8.34%
TESLA, INC. 7.17% 905.73 Delayed Quote.-19.91%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 B - -
Net income 2022 72 518 M - -
Net cash 2022 86 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,9x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 2 311 B 2 311 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,77x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 308,26 $
Average target price 373,08 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer Partner Research Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-8.34%2 310 984
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-16.29%80 905
SEA LIMITED-38.93%76 772
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-21.43%60 414
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.58%45 471
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.80%42 855