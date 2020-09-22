Beijing unlikely to approve Oracle, Walmart's TikTok deal -Global Times

(Add details of the deal, Chinese government's stance,
SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Beijing is unlikely to approve
an "unfair" deal Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc
said they have struck with ByteDance over the future of
video-streaming app TikTok, state-backed newspaper Global Times
said in an editorial.
The U.S. majors have said they will buy into a new mainly
U.S.-owned company, TikTok Global, with a board of directors
comprised mainly of Americans, as the parties work to pacify the
administration of U.S. President Donald Trump which had planned
to ban TikTok in the United States on security grounds.
In contrast, ByteDance has said TikTok Global will be its
U.S. subsidiary with 80% ownership.
"It is clear that these articles (terms) extensively show
Washington's bullying style and hooligan logic. They hurt
China's national security, interests and dignity," said the
English version of the editorial published late on Monday and
which was also carried in the newspaper's Chinese edition.
"From the information provided by the U.S., the deal was
unfair. It caters to the unreasonable demands of Washington.
It's hard for us to believe that Beijing will approve such an
agreement," the editorial read, echoing tweets the same evening
by the newspaper's editor-in-chief, Hu Xijin.
The Global Times is a tabloid published by the People's
Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party,
but does not speak on behalf of the party and government unlike
its parent publication.
China's government has largely refrained from directly
commenting on the deal's details, though its foreign ministry
has repeatedly said the United States should offer a fair and
non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies.
The deal requires approval from regulators in both Beijing
and Washington, ByteDance has said. China's Ministry of Commerce
in late August revised a tech export control list that experts
said would give it regulatory oversight over any TikTok deal.
ByteDance and the commerce ministry did not immediately
respond to Reuters' requests for comment on Tuesday.
MAIN OBJECTIONS
Over the weekend, ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart said they
had reached a deal that would satisfy Trump's call for TikTok to
be sold to an American firm or be shutdown in the United States.
However, the sides have framed the deal differently in
public statements.
Whereas ByteDance said it will majority-own TikTok Global,
Oracle and Walmart together said ByteDance's ownership would be
distributed to its investors - many of which are U.S.-based -
and that ByteDance itself would have no direct stake. They also
said four of TikTok Global's five-member board would be
American.
The unidentified author of the Global Times editorial
objected to there being only one board seat reserved for a
Chinese national, as well as the stipulated inclusion on the
board of a U.S-approved "national security director".
It also denounced the need for a ByteDance to reveal source
code to Oracle as part of the latter's role of "trusted
technology partner" and criticised the likelihood of TikTok
Global blocking Chinese access to its app.
TikTok has never been available in China. It has said it has
over 100 million monthly active U.S. users, compared with 600
million daily users at mainland equivalent Douyin.
"As TikTok and Douyin should have the same source code, this
means the U.S. can get to know the operations of Douyin," the
editorial continued.
"If the reorganization of TikTok under U.S. manipulation
becomes a model, it means once any successful Chinese company
expands its business to the U.S. and becomes competitive, it
will be targeted by the U.S. and turned into a U.S.-controlled
company via trickery and coercion, which eventually serves only
U.S. interests," the author wrote.
Beijing-based ByteDance itself currently has only two
Chinese nationals on its five-member board, with the other three
being foreigners running U.S.-based companies.
ByteDance has also said Oracle's ability to inspect TikTok's
source code before investing is akin to previous instances of
U.S. companies such as Microsoft Corp sharing source
code with Chinese technology experts.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh; Additional Reporting
by Yingzhi Yang and Gabriel Crossley in Beijing; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)