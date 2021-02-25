Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Best Buy signals waning demand for work-from-home electronics

02/25/2021 | 07:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Best Buy store at the upscale neighbourhood of Polanco, in Mexico City

(Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc signaled a slowdown in the coronavirus crisis-driven demand for remote-work computer equipment on Thursday as it missed holiday-quarter sales estimates, sending its shares down 6% in premarket trading.

More people setting up home offices and schools switching to remote learning pushed up demand for laptops, webcams, and other computer accessories last year, making Best Buy one of the bigger retail winners of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best Buy Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas, however, said the company was unsure how the rollout of vaccines would affect consumer demand and shopping patterns.

"The demand for technology remains at elevated levels. However, there is a high level of uncertainty related to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that makes it difficult to predict how sustainable these trends will be," he said.

The consumer electronics retailer forecast full-year comparable sales growth between a fall of 2% and a rise of about 1%, below analysts' estimates of a 1.6% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company's comparable sales rose 12.6% in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, missing expectations of a 14.4% increase. The sales growth was also slower than the 23% jump recorded in the third quarter.

Total revenue rose 11.5% to $16.94 billion, aided by demand for new gaming consoles from Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp. But the figure came in below expectations of about $17.23 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $3.48 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $3.45 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
07:39aNasdaq futures slide 1% on tech sell-off; jobless claims in focus
RE
06:44aNVIDIA : Story Has Gotten Complicated -- Heard on the Street
DJ
02/24NVIDIA : Graphics-Chip Maker Nvidia Lifts Revenue Amid Videogame Boom -- 3rd Upd..
DJ
02/24NVIDIA : Graphics-Chip Maker Nvidia Lifts Revenue Amid Videogame Boom -- 2nd Upd..
DJ
02/243D printer maker Markforged to go public via $2.1 bln SPAC deal
RE
02/24Wall Street regains footing after Powell calms inflation jitters
RE
02/24MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Recovers Midday, Bond Yields Rise Further Amid Powel..
MT
02/24PRESS RELEASE : Human Rights Council on the Right to Privacy
DJ
02/24SWEF : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
DJ
02/24TODAY ON WALL STREET: Powell to the rescue
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 164 B - -
Net income 2021 55 891 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 1 769 B 1 769 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,22x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 274,62 $
Last Close Price 234,55 $
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.88%1 769 027
SEA LIMITED24.61%126 979
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.14.20%112 445
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC2.59%59 997
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE5.27%55 481
SYNOPSYS INC.-2.33%39 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ