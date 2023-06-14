Bill Gates in China to meet President Xi on Friday - sources

HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - Bill Gates, Microsoft
Corp's co-founder, is set to meet Chinese President Xi
Jinping on Friday during his visit to China, two people with
knowledge of the matter said.
The meeting will mark Xi's first meeting with a foreign
private entrepreneur in recent years. The people said the
encounter may be a one-on-one meeting. A third source confirmed
they would meet, without providing details.
The sources did not say what the two might discuss. Gates
tweeted on Wednesday that he had landed in Beijing for the first
time since 2019 and that he would meet with partners who had
been working on global health and development challenges with
the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The foundation and China's State Council Information Office,
which handles media queries on behalf of the Chinese government,
did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Gates stepped down from Microsoft's board in 2020 to focus
on philanthropic works related to global health, education and
climate change. He quit his full-time executive role at
Microsoft in 2008.
The last reported meeting between Xi and Gates was in 2015,
when they met on the sidelines of the Boao forum in Hainan
province. In early 2020, Xi wrote a letter to Gates thanking
him, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, for pledging
assistance to China including $5 million for its fight against
COVID.
The meeting would mark the end of a long hiatus by Xi in
recent years from meeting foreign private entrepreneurs and
business leaders, after the Chinese president stopped travelling
abroad for nearly three years as China shut its borders during
the pandemic.
Several foreign CEOs have visited China since it reopened
early this year but most have mainly met with government
ministers.
Premier Li Qiang met a group of CEOs including Apple's
Tim Cook in March and a source told Reuters that
Tesla's Elon Musk met vice-premier Ding Xuexiang last
month.
(Addistional reporting Beijing Newsroom and Greg Roumeliotis in
New York; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Alex Richardson,
Sumeet Chatterjee and Nick Macfie)