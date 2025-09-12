The European Commission announced on Friday that it had accepted Microsoft's commitments to resolve competition concerns related to its Teams collaborative work platform.



In response to the European executive's concerns, Microsoft has agreed (1) to make available versions of its office suites without Teams at a reduced price, (2) allow its customers with long-term licenses to switch to suites without Teams, (3) ensure interoperability with communication and collaboration tools competing with Teams and certain Microsoft products, and (4) allow customers to extract their data from Teams to facilitate the use of competing solutions, according to a press release.



Brussels specifies that these commitments will now be legally binding under EU rules on anti-competitive practices.



From the Commission's point of view, the commitments address its concerns regarding the tying of Microsoft Teams with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook software included in its Office 365 and Microsoft 365 suites for business customers.













