Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CEO Gadea of office-space manager Envoy on how to pivot in a pandemic

01/18/2021 | 12:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - When the pandemic hit, Larry Gadea, CEO of the San Francisco-based office-services startup Envoy, saw a chance to pivot.

Gadea, who was born in Romania and raised in Canada, founded the firm in 2013 to create tech-smart ways for offices to run more smoothly, from booking meeting rooms to handling mail. Within two months, the company began focusing on building tools to help workplaces reopen safely, such as mobile apps that handle a health check questionnaire, contact tracing, capacity management and more.

"Covid has given us an even stronger sense of purpose," said Gadea, 33, whose firm works with more than 2,000 companies globally. "Helping people with health and safety has been more rewarding than ever."

Gadea had a chat with Reuters about the future of the office as well as his own altered work routines. Edited excerpts are below.

Q. What lessons have you learned from managing through a pandemic?

A. It's all about forming unique, super-solid relationships with your customers and showing them that you can continuously innovate, making sure you consult with your customers and are talking to them literally about what you need to build for them.

Some companies have to keep track of how many people are in their office and make sure that it's not over some amount, while others don't have that issue, but maybe need to know how to do a health survey.

Q. What's your biggest work-life challenge now?

A. Not being able to have separation. Like everyone, I literally live and work in the same place.

At my desk, I have one of those ring lights, I have speakers, and my gaming PC is on the right of it.

When I'm done with work, I'll play a game, like Microsoft Flight Simulator or Cyberpunk 2077, which just came out and is all the rage.

Q. What were your early lessons about work?

A. Born in Romania, I lived in Germany (as a child). My dad was picking berries illegally, and my mother was cleaning houses.

It's all about working hard, no matter the circumstance. You have to work hard to find your way out of it.

Q. What did you learn from your first job?

A. I was 12. I had the world's biggest Pokemon Pikachu pictures website in 1999. I learned that it's all about building stuff that people want, keeping them happy and doing whatever it takes to keep your audience engaged.

Q. What advice do you have for someone starting out right now?

A. The opportunity to get to know new people is endless because you don't have to fly around or travel for interviews. You can just do a Zoom call.

It's a lot easier when you don't have to find a coffee shop and set up time to travel there.

Q. What will be your setup in your company when you can return to work?

A. Of course, we're going to use all our Envoy products. We'll have visitor sign-ins on iPhones or iPads - every contractor that comes in, they're going to have to use that before they get to the office.

We may not be assigning desks to people permanently - like maybe you can reserve a desk for one, two or three days and when you're not there, somebody cleans it and then we'll give it to somebody else.

Q. How has your workday changed in this pandemic?

A. I have to cook now, which is very interesting. Being in Silicon Valley, I always had lunch and dinner catered, and sometimes breakfast too. You don't have to think about it. It's just ready to eat.

Now I have to learn how to make things and spend 30 minutes sometimes doing it. I spent a couple of months ordering in, but the big issue is, it's a lot of containers. That's a lot of waste, and it gets expensive.

So I'm like cooking eggs and making salads and making sure the chicken is fried properly.

(Reporting by Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan in New York; Editing by Lauren Young and Matthew Lewis)

By Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan


© Reuters 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:04aCEO Gadea of office-space manager Envoy on how to pivot in a pandemic
RE
01/16The Five Biggest Issues for Technology Companies -2-
DJ
01/16The Five Biggest Issues for Technology Companies in 2021
DJ
01/15VINVL : Advancing the state of the art for vision-language models
PU
01/15Factbox: U.S. companies suspend political donations after Capitol attack
RE
01/15MICROSOFT : Head of customer support leaves as SAP shakes up management again
RE
01/15Microsoft, Oracle, Others Team up to Create Vaccination Credential Initiative
MT
01/14MICROSOFT : Says Investigating Reports Of Access Issues Affecting Multiple Micro..
RE
01/14MICROSOFT : Legal industry leaders outline obstacles for diversity in the law
RE
01/14MICROSOFT : Increasing resilience against Solorigate and other sophisticated att..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B - -
Net income 2021 51 416 M - -
Net cash 2021 76 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 1 608 B 1 608 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,69x
EV / Sales 2022 8,66x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 246,41 $
Last Close Price 212,65 $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-4.39%1 607 739
SEA LIMITED13.56%115 551
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.14.00%112 240
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.68%55 555
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-2.05%51 339
SYNOPSYS INC.-0.12%39 623
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ