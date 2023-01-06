Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:37 2023-01-06 pm EST
223.26 USD   +0.43%
12:58pCes 2023 : Intel introduces 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, vision processing unit and more
PU
09:47aExclusive-Russian hackers targeted U.S. nuclear scientists
RE
08:38aATCO Closes "Major" Canadian Renewables Buy, Enters Into Long Term Renewable Energy Purchase Agreement With Microsoft
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CES 2023: Intel introduces 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, vision processing unit and more

01/06/2023 | 12:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At CES 2023, Intel rolled out its 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family, led by the launch of the new flagship Intel Core i9-13980HX - what the company calls "the first 24-core processor for a laptop." The new H-series processors push the computing possibilities for gamers and creators with up to 5.6GHz turbo frequency - the highest clock speed available for the laptop market.

Intel also debuted the 13th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series mobile processors, intended for those who want high performance on the go in sleek, thin systems. These processors feature up to 14 cores (6 Performance-cores, 8 Efficient-cores) and the enhanced Intel Thread Director. New Intel Iris Xe Graphics features include endurance gaming, XeSS Super Sampling and Intel Arc Control. Intel Evo designs built on 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors will also feature longer real-world battery life and new key experiences.

In another first, select designs based on these processors will feature the Intel Movidius vision processing unit (VPU). Intel co-engineered this with Microsoft on its new Windows Studio effects so that AI heavy tasks required for professional-grade collaboration and streaming can be offloaded to the VPU, freeing the CPU and GPU for other workloads or multitasking.

To round out the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family, Intel also launched new 35-watt and 65-watt SKUs to provide mainstream PC users more choices for power efficiency while delivering improved performance in gaming, creation and productivity.

Lastly, the company showed off the new Intel Processor and Intel Core i3 in the N-series family of products, which have been purpose-built for educators and students, entry-level computing and IoT edge native applications. Among its features: new Efficient-cores built on the Intel 7 process technology, up to 28% better application performance and 64% better graphics performance on the Intel Processor over the previous generation and extended connectivity with ultra-fast Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and Bluetooth 5.2.

Find out more about Intel's CES 2023 announcements on these processors.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 17:56:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:58pCes 2023 : Intel introduces 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, vision processing unit ..
PU
09:47aExclusive-Russian hackers targeted U.S. nuclear scientists
RE
08:38aATCO Closes "Major" Canadian Renewables Buy, Enters Into Long Term Renewable Energy Pur..
MT
08:06aATCO Brief: Closing "Major" Canadian Renewables Buy and Entering Into a Long ..
MT
01/05Tech Down as Amazon Slates Layoffs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01/05ChatGPT creator OpenAI in talks for tender offer valuing company at $29 bln - WSJ
RE
01/05NVIDIA Sees 'Normalized' Gaming Channel Exiting January Quarter, BofA Securities Says
MT
01/05Microsoft, Activision Blizzard Acquisition Deal Decision Postponed Eight Weeks by UK Re..
MT
01/05Wall St drops as tight labor market, Fed officials' view fan rate fears
RE
01/05Cognata Collaborates with Microsoft to Help Mobility Companies Evaluate Sensors for Aut..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 435 M - -
Net cash 2023 67 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,3x
Yield 2023 1,21%
Capitalization 1 658 B 1 658 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,46x
EV / Sales 2024 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 222,31 $
Average target price 295,17 $
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-7.30%1 657 655
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.81%48 581
SYNOPSYS INC.0.51%48 018
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.88%43 013
SEA LIMITED7.32%31 367
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-6.77%30 655