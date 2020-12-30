Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Chief Data Analytics Officer John Kahan: Thanks to Congress, the FCC can now update America's broadband maps

12/30/2020 | 11:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Just over a year and a half ago, I wrote about the broadband gap, calling attention to the urgent need for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to update their approach to gathering and reporting broadband mapping data. At the time, we knew very clearly that the FCC was vastly undercounting the number of Americans without access to broadband. And because of new research - including our own - we knew the problem to be much larger than previously thought: According to Microsoft's own data, 157.3 million people in the U.S. do not use the internet at broadband speeds and, according to BroadbandNow, at least 42 million people do not have broadband access at all.

But, today, we know its impacts better than ever. As a result of the Covid-19 crisis, millions of people today aren't just being left behind, they're being left out of everyday life. While many can work from home, use telehealth or educate their kids remotely, huge swaths of the country are forced to drive long distances to pick up schoolwork or camp out in public library parking lots to access Wi-Fi. It doesn't have to be this way.

We often say that we can't solve a problem we don't fully understand. Accurate maps are absolutely necessary to help regulators effectively target funding where it is most needed and understand how effectively their funding is being applied to connect those without broadband access.

Fortunately, Congress passed the Broadband DATA Act earlier this year, which would improve the FCC's mapping data. And we commend Congress for providing broadband funding in the latest Covid-19 stimulus bill signed into law this week, which would begin setting up the new mapping solution. We particularly want to thank Senators Wicker, Thune, Cantwell, Klobuchar and Peters, as well as Representatives Pallone, Loebsack, McEachin, Walden, Latta and Long for their work in including this vital funding in the bill.

But the work doesn't end there. The FCC must now move forward with standing up the new mapping solution as soon as possible. If they fail to rapidly implement this new accurate mapping solution, rural America will be left in the digital dust. We can't let that happen. But if they move with the urgency the issue deserves, the FCC can change millions of lives for the better.

Tags: Congress, digital divide, FCC, rural broadband

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 16:56:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:16pMICROSOFT : to Benefit for Years as Companies Accelerate Move to Cloud Platforms..
MT
11:57aCHIEF DATA ANALYTICS OFFICER JOHN KA : Thanks to Congress, the FCC can now updat..
PU
09:45aFinance Executives Look to Advance Libor Transition in 2021
DJ
09:14aMICROSOFT : Likely to Beat Street in FQ2, Says Wedbush, As Work-From-Home Dynami..
MT
08:52aMICROSOFT : Azure/Office 365 to Benefit From Work-From-Home Shift, Wedbush Says
MT
03:12aEXCLUSIVE : Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
RE
12/29Third Point Calls on Intel to Explore Strategic Alternatives -- 3rd Update
DJ
12/29Third Point Calls on Intel to Explore Strategic Alternatives -- 2nd Update
DJ
12/29UPDATE : NexTech Rises 3% on Plans to Buy $2 Million in Bitcoin to Diversify Cap..
MT
12/29NexTech to Buy $2 Million in Bitcoin to Diversify Capital
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B - -
Net income 2021 51 416 M - -
Net cash 2021 76 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 1 695 B 1 695 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,16x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 243,96 $
Last Close Price 224,15 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION42.65%1 694 685
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.419.91%101 175
SEA LIMITED368.30%96 280
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC93.74%58 101
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.85%53 402
SYNOPSYS INC.82.34%38 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ