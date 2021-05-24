Chile's Codelco strikes deal with Microsoft to extend automation at its copper mines

SANTIAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco, the world's
largest copper producer, said on Monday it had struck a deal
with tech giant Microsoft to fast-track the digitization of its
sprawling mining operations, helping it extend automation and
improve analytics.
The joint project with Microsoft will beef up the company's
capacity to make its production processes more efficient and
promote "sustainability" within its operations, Codelco said in
a statement.
Codelco, like many Chilean miners, has fought in recent
years to adopt new technologies to boost efficiency and keep
down costs at its aging deposits, many of which suffer from
declining ore grades.
"We are promoting profound changes so that different areas
operate in a completely remote and automated way, reducing
risks, improving productivity, safety and reliability of our
operation," said company executive Alvaro Garcia.
Mining companies worldwide are pushing forward with plans to
operate mines remotely, reducing the risk of accidents and
boosting efficiency.
The move towards automation however has led to
confrontations with unions, who see it as a threat to their
livelihoods.
The company said the project with Microsoft will include a
training component for the company's workers.
The state-run miner has recently ramped up its use of
technology to ensure its copper is 100% traceable, a vital step
in reducing its carbon footprint and boosting sustainability
within its operations.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing
by Jan Harvey)