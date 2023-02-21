Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-17 pm EST
258.06 USD   -1.56%
04:51aChina Fudan University team apologises after ChatGPT-style platform crashes hours after launch
RE
01:05aMicrosoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present
RE
02/17Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Fudan University team apologises after ChatGPT-style platform crashes hours after launch

02/21/2023 | 04:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - A team from China's Fudan University apologised on Tuesday after a ChatGPT-like chatbot platform they developed crashed hours after it launched to the public, due to a sudden surge of traffic.

The team's announcement on Monday of the platform they called MOSS instantly went viral on Chinese social media, generating tens of millions of hits on China's Twitter-like Weibo. State media described it as the first Chinese rival to OpenAI's hit ChatGPT platform.

But MOSS, which bears the same name as a superintelligent quantum computer in Chinese sci-fi blockbuster "Wandering Earth 2", crashed soon after and by Tuesday the team said it would no longer be open to the public.

The launch of MOSS and the public response to it underlines the fervour for generative AI and ChatGPT in China and the challenges its domestic industry faces, as several of China's top universities and tech companies race to produce a Chinese version of the Microsoft-backed chatbot.

While the Fudan University team had on Monday initially described MOSS as a conversational language model like ChatGPT, on Tuesday they played down the comparison, saying they had much to improve.

"MOSS is still a very immature model, it is still has a long way to go before reaching ChatGPT. An academic research lab like us is unable to produce a model whose ability nears ChatGPT," a statement published on its website said.

"Our computing resources were not enough to support such large traffic and as an academic group we do not have sufficient engineering experience, creating a very bad experience and first impression on everyone, and we hereby express our heartfelt apologies to everyone."

ChatGPT, the fastest-growing consumer application in history, has also crashed several times due to heavy traffic.

While few users were able to share their experiences of the platform before the crash, a journalist from the Shanghai Observer shared a detailed account of an interaction with MOSS and said that the chatbot's English was better than its Chinese.

The team's leader, Qiu Xipeng, a professor at Fudan's School of Computer Science, told the Shanghai Observer on Monday that the main gap between MOSS and ChatGPT was that the number of parameters put into MOSS' language training was an order of magnitude smaller than ChatGPT.

Qiu did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista, Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Eduardo Baptista


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.56% 258.06 Delayed Quote.7.61%
WEIBO CORPORATION -5.26% 21.27 Delayed Quote.11.24%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
04:51aChina Fudan University team apologises after ChatGPT-style platform crashes hours after..
RE
01:05aMicrosoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also presen..
RE
02/17Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session
RE
02/17S&P 500 slides as investors fret about interest rates
RE
02/17Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session
RE
02/17Microsoft Set to Lead Artificial Intelligence Race Following OpenAI Deal, Wedbush Says
MT
02/17S&P 500 ends down as investors fret about interest rates
RE
02/17S&P 500 ends down as investors fret about interest rates
RE
02/17Sector Update: Tech Stocks Decline in Late Afternoon Trade
MT
02/17Wall Street drops as investors fret about interest rates
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 209 B - -
Net income 2023 69 252 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 038 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,9x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 1 921 B 1 921 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,86x
EV / Sales 2024 7,84x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 258,06 $
Average target price 291,81 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.61%1 920 948
SYNOPSYS INC.11.01%54 024
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.21.04%53 070
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.67%52 561
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION30.99%43 200
SEA LIMITED24.95%36 519