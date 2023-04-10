Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
291.60 USD   +2.55%
05:13aChina's payment association warns over risks of using AI products like ChatGPT
RE
04/09Japan eyes government AI adoption as OpenAI CEO mulls opening office
RE
04/09News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's payment association warns over risks of using AI products like ChatGPT

04/10/2023 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows ChatGPT logo

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - China's payment & clearing industry association warned on Monday against using Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar artificial intelligence tools due to "risks such as cross-border data leaks."

"Payment industry staff must comply with laws and rules when using tools such as ChatGPT, and should not upload confidential information related to the country and the finance industry," the Payment & Clearing Association of China said in a statement on Monday. The association is governed by the China's central bank.

OpenAI has kept its artificial intelligence-powered chatbot

off-limits to users in China, but the app is attracting huge interest in there, with firms rushing to integrate the technology into their products and launch rival solutions.

While residents in China are unable to create OpenAI accounts, virtual private networks and foreign phone numbers are helping some bypass those restrictions to access the chatbox.

Italy has temporarily banned ChatGPT and launched a probe over suspected breaches of privacy rules. Some European countries were studying whether stronger measures were needed.

Excitement in China over the chatbot has helped to fuel a rally in tech, media and telecom (TMT) shares, with analysts cautioning bubble risks.

Economic Daily, a Chinese state media outlet, published a commentary on Monday urging regulators to step up supervision and crackdown on speculation in the sector.

Chinese shares in computer, media and communications equipment tumbled between 3.4% and 5.6% on Monday.

(Reporting by Jason Xue, Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Albee Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Toby Chopra & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:13aChina's payment association warns over risks of using AI products like ChatGPT
RE
04/09Japan eyes government AI adoption as OpenAI CEO mulls opening office
RE
04/09News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/07ZTE Shares Advance After News of ChatGPT Support Plans -- Update
DJ
04/07China's Alibaba invites businesses to trial AI chatbot - media
RE
04/07ZTE Shares Advance After News of ChatGPT Support Plans
DJ
04/06Wall Street ends higher as investors eye upcoming jobs data
RE
04/06Short Trading Week Ends on High Note as Equities Rise
MT
04/06Appetite for Equities Largely Intact Ahead of Friday's Jobs Report
MT
04/06Wall Street ends higher as investors eye upcoming jobs data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 209 B - -
Net income 2023 69 283 M - -
Net cash 2023 69 006 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,6x
Yield 2023 0,93%
Capitalization 2 171 B 2 171 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
EV / Sales 2024 8,90x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 291,60 $
Average target price 298,91 $
Spread / Average Target 2,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION21.57%2 170 613
SYNOPSYS INC.17.74%57 253
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.29.81%56 969
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.96%53 796
SEA LIMITED61.60%47 653
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION23.20%40 632
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer