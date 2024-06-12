Communications services shares ended steady as investors weighed tame inflation data against Federal Reserve officials' caution when discussing possible rate cuts.

Amazon.com will invest billions of dollars in Taiwan over the next 15 years to build data centers, the latest global technology company to expand its footprint in Asia to meet the region's growing demand for cloud services.

Elon Musk filed to withdraw his lawsuit against OpenAI and its chief executive, Sam Altman, the latest twist in the billionaire's feud with his former co-founder as they vie for dominance in the artificial intelligence arms race.

Musk alleged in the lawsuit that OpenAI had broken its founding agreement by prioritizing profit over the technology's potential benefit to humanity. On Tuesday, a lawyer representing Musk filed a request for dismissal of the lawsuit without prejudice in a California court.

