Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:36 2022-10-24 am EDT
244.00 USD   +0.78%
07:27aStocks Signal Gains as US Futures Advance Pre-Bell; Europe Rises, Asia Mixed
MT
07:15aDollar shakes off suspected Japan intervention; stocks brace for earnings
RE
07:11aCryptocurrencies Wobble as Tech Heavyweight Earnings Add to Fed-Led Market Volatility
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar shakes off suspected Japan intervention; stocks brace for earnings

10/24/2022 | 07:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Dollar buffeted vs yen by suspected BOJ intervention

*

European shares rise ahead of earnings-packed week

*

China GDP beats forecasts but retail sales disappoint

*

Pound gains as Sunak emerges as front-runner for PM

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar weathered another suspected blast of Japanese intervention to rise against the yen on Monday, while European markets got a lift from hopes that U.S. interest rates could rise more slowly than previously thought.

The dollar roared to 149.70 yen in early trade before hastily retreating to 145.28 in a matter of minutes in what traders and analysts said appeared to be at the hands of the Bank of Japan. It was last down almost 1% at 149.24.

Japan likely spent a record 5.4 trillion-5.5 trillion yen ($36.16 billion-$36.83 billion) in its yen-buying intervention last Friday, according to estimates by Tokyo money market brokerage firms. Japanese authorities did not confirm whether or not there had been intervention.

Any action to support the yen runs counter to the BOJ's commitment to controlling Japanese government borrowing costs and could increase the pressure on it to step back on yield curve control at its policy meeting this week.

Sterling, meanwhile, see-sawed in volatile trade on news Boris Johnson had dropped out of the running for British prime minister.

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who is the market's preferred candidate, has emerged as the front-runner for the job, which could reduce some of the political uncertainty hanging over the pound.

The news initially saw sterling jump almost a cent to $1.1402, but it could not hold and was last trading at $1.1328 as investors waited for more clarity. The leadership could potentially be settled later in the day if Sunak becomes the only candidate to secure the minimum number of MPs' votes required to progress.

"The day-to-day is tricky. My favourite expression on all of it this morning is this is a time to be a poker player, not a chess player. It's all about positioning and sentiment and understanding who you're playing against," Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes said.

Equities mostly extended the bounce that began late in New York on Friday on talk the Federal Reserve was debating when to slow the pace of hikes and might signal a step back at its November meeting.

Markets are still priced for a rise of 75 basis points next month, but have scaled back bets on a matching move in December. The peak for rates has also edged down to around 4.87%, from above 5% early last week.

Fed officials, including San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and St Louis chief James Bullard, indicated that the pace of tightening would be at the heart of any policy debate at November's meeting.

ECB, BoC SET TO HIKE

"What this means for the markets is that the rates and FX markets could now become more sensitive to incoming economic data and any evidence of financial market stress," MUFG head of research Derek Halpenny said.

The picture on the stock market was more mixed. European indices rose, ahead of an earnings-heavy week, with the STOXX 600 up 0.7% on the day, while emerging equities took a battering, largely due to a hefty sell-off in China.

Chinese blue chips slid almost 3%, while Hong Kong shares fell 6.4%, their biggest one-day drop since the financial crisis. The offshore yuan hit another record low against the dollar after Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term, picking a top governing body stacked with loyalists. Xi is likely to stick to his zero-COVID policy that is damaging growth, analysts say.

Delayed data on gross domestic product (GDP) showed the Chinese economy grew 3.9% in the third quarter, above forecasts for 3.5%, but retail sales disappointed, with a rise of 2.5%.

Investors will get a look at U.S. GDP on Thursday and core inflation measures a day later. The economy is forecast to have grown an annualised 2.1% in the third quarter.

Sentiment will also be tested by some major earnings with Apple, Microsoft, Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon all reporting.

The European Central Bank meets this week and is widely expected to raise rates by 75 bps.

The euro fell 0.4% to $0.9824, having briefly been as high as $0.9899 early in the session.

The Bank of Canada is also expected to tighten by 75 bps at its meeting this week.

The possibility of a slowdown in U.S. rate increases helped bonds pare some of their recent heavy losses, with U.S. 10-year Treasury yields easing to 4.16% compared to a 15-year peak of 4.337% on Friday.

Oil fell after soft data on Chinese demand. Brent dropped 0.7% to $92.83 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 1.1% to trade at $84.14.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Christopher Cushing, Susan Fenton and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.16% 101.13 Delayed Quote.-30.18%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.53% 119.32 Delayed Quote.-28.43%
APPLE INC. 2.71% 147.27 Delayed Quote.-17.06%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.79% 0.64057 Delayed Quote.1.36%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.06% 93.965 Delayed Quote.12.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.25% 0.62908 Delayed Quote.-12.09%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.14826 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.66% 168.427 Delayed Quote.7.11%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.53% 1.1276 Delayed Quote.-16.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.22% 0.741565 Delayed Quote.6.74%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.56% 108.755 Delayed Quote.18.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.57% 0.72814 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.77% 146.668 Delayed Quote.11.23%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.41% 0.98185 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.11% 0.0123 Delayed Quote.4.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.84% 1.805087 Delayed Quote.15.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.34% 0.012076 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.78% 0.6702 Delayed Quote.-14.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.61% 90.35 Delayed Quote.18.80%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.53% 242.12 Delayed Quote.-28.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.17% 84.877 Delayed Quote.8.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.35% 0.56826 Delayed Quote.-15.78%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.58% 7.30503 Delayed Quote.14.26%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.41% 1.018465 Delayed Quote.15.30%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 1.18% 149.373 Delayed Quote.28.23%
WTI -1.69% 83.909 Delayed Quote.12.26%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
07:27aStocks Signal Gains as US Futures Advance Pre-Bell; Europe Rises, Asia Mixed
MT
07:15aDollar shakes off suspected Japan intervention; stocks brace for earnings
RE
07:11aCryptocurrencies Wobble as Tech Heavyweight Earnings Add to Fed-Led Market Volatility
MT
07:09aWall Street Uneven Pre-Bell; Futures Mixed, Europe Higher, Asia Choppy
MT
06:17aSocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
06:03aBOJ, BoJo, Beijing and bond bounce
RE
04:40aDollar shrugs off suspected yen intervention, Europe clings to Fed hopes
RE
04:28aIndians pinning their hopes on Rishi Sunak on Diwali
RE
12:26aDollar absorbs suspected yen intervention, China data mixed
RE
10/23Dollar see saws on suspected yen intervention, shares rally
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 219 B - -
Net income 2023 75 731 M - -
Net cash 2023 74 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,1x
Yield 2023 1,09%
Capitalization 1 806 B 1 806 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,90x
EV / Sales 2024 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 242,12 $
Average target price 323,78 $
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.01%1 805 705
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-49.09%49 484
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.54%45 338
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.25%44 337
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-15.03%43 365
THE TRADE DESK, INC.-37.88%27 796