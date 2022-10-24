Dollar shakes off suspected Japan intervention; stocks brace for earnings

*
Dollar buffeted vs yen by suspected BOJ intervention
European shares rise ahead of earnings-packed week
China GDP beats forecasts but retail sales disappoint
Pound gains as Sunak emerges as front-runner for PM
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar weathered another
suspected blast of Japanese intervention to rise against the yen
on Monday, while European markets got a lift from hopes that
U.S. interest rates could rise more slowly than previously
thought.
The dollar roared to 149.70 yen in early trade
before hastily retreating to 145.28 in a matter of minutes in
what traders and analysts said appeared to be at the hands of
the Bank of Japan. It was last down almost 1% at 149.24.
Japan likely spent a record 5.4 trillion-5.5 trillion yen
($36.16 billion-$36.83 billion) in its yen-buying intervention
last Friday, according to estimates by Tokyo money market
brokerage firms. Japanese authorities did not confirm whether or
not there had been intervention.
Any action to support the yen runs counter to the BOJ's
commitment to controlling Japanese government borrowing costs
and could increase the pressure on it to step back on yield
curve control at its policy meeting this week.
Sterling, meanwhile, see-sawed in volatile trade on news
Boris Johnson had dropped out of the running for British prime
minister.
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who is the market's
preferred candidate, has emerged as the front-runner for the
job, which could reduce some of the political uncertainty
hanging over the pound.
The news initially saw sterling jump almost a cent
to $1.1402, but it could not hold and was last trading at
$1.1328 as investors waited for more clarity. The leadership
could potentially be settled later in the day if Sunak becomes
the only candidate to secure the minimum number of MPs' votes
required to progress.
"The day-to-day is tricky. My favourite expression on all of
it this morning is this is a time to be a poker player, not a
chess player. It's all about positioning and sentiment and
understanding who you're playing against," Societe Generale
strategist Kit Juckes said.
Equities mostly extended the bounce that began late in New
York on Friday on talk the Federal Reserve was debating when to
slow the pace of hikes and might signal a step back at its
November meeting.
Markets are still priced for a rise of 75 basis points next
month, but have scaled back bets on a matching move in December.
The peak for rates has also edged down to around 4.87%, from
above 5% early last week.
Fed officials, including San Francisco Fed President Mary
Daly and St Louis chief James Bullard, indicated that the pace
of tightening would be at the heart of any policy debate at
November's meeting.
ECB, BoC SET TO HIKE
"What this means for the markets is that the rates and FX
markets could now become more sensitive to incoming economic
data and any evidence of financial market stress," MUFG head of
research Derek Halpenny said.
The picture on the stock market was more mixed. European
indices rose, ahead of an earnings-heavy week, with the STOXX
600 up 0.7% on the day, while emerging equities took a
battering, largely due to a hefty sell-off in China.
Chinese blue chips slid almost 3%, while Hong Kong
shares fell 6.4%, their biggest one-day drop since the financial
crisis. The offshore yuan hit another record low against the
dollar after Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking
third leadership term, picking a top governing body stacked with
loyalists. Xi is likely to stick to his zero-COVID policy that
is damaging growth, analysts say.
Delayed data on gross domestic product (GDP) showed the
Chinese economy grew 3.9% in the third quarter, above forecasts
for 3.5%, but retail sales disappointed, with a rise of 2.5%.
Investors will get a look at U.S. GDP on Thursday and core
inflation measures a day later. The economy is forecast to have
grown an annualised 2.1% in the third quarter.
Sentiment will also be tested by some major earnings with
Apple, Microsoft, Google-parent Alphabet
and Amazon all reporting.
The European Central Bank meets this week and is widely
expected to raise rates by 75 bps.
The euro fell 0.4% to $0.9824, having briefly been
as high as $0.9899 early in the session.
The Bank of Canada is also expected to tighten by 75 bps at
its meeting this week.
The possibility of a slowdown in U.S. rate increases helped
bonds pare some of their recent heavy losses, with U.S. 10-year
Treasury yields easing to 4.16% compared to a
15-year peak of 4.337% on Friday.
Oil fell after soft data on Chinese demand. Brent
dropped 0.7% to $92.83 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost
1.1% to trade at $84.14.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong,
Christopher Cushing, Susan Fenton and Nick Macfie)