Dow rises at start of big earnings week, Microsoft drags Nasdaq

* Wells Fargo cuts Microsoft PT
* Big Tech to report earnings later in the week
* FOMC to kick off two-day policy meeting from Tuesday
* Miner Newmont falls after raising annual cost forecast
* Dow up 0.39%, S&P up 0.14%, Nasdaq down 0.23%
July 25 (Reuters) - The Dow rose on Monday as investors
braced for a Federal Reserve meeting during the week and
earnings from some of the biggest companies to gauge the impact
of a strong dollar and soaring inflation, while the Nasdaq
dipped on declines in Microsoft.
Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
, Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc
, which together account for $8.9 trillion in market
capitalization, or a quarter of the benchmark index's
weightage, are scheduled to post earnings this week.
"The really big part of earnings season is here. So with
confidence coming back right now, it can also quickly dissipate
if we have disappointments from companies like Google and
Microsoft on Tuesday," said Dennis Dick, retail trader at Triple
D Trading.
Shares of the high-growth companies were mixed in the first
hour of trading.
Microsoft fell 0.5% after Wells Fargo cut its price target,
citing risks from inflation, rising rates and a stronger dollar
on earnings.
The dollar, hovering near 20-year highs following an
aggressive tightening cycle by the Fed, is seen as a headwind
for U.S. companies, especially those with big global operations.
All of the three major indexes closed higher last week. The
tech heavy Nasdaq added 3.3%, the S&P 500 2.4%
and the Dow gained 2%.
The Fed is widely expected to deliver another super-sized 75
basis-point rate hike at the end of its two-day monetary policy
meeting on Wednesday, effectively ending pandemic-era support
for the U.S. economy.
Focus will also be on the press conference by Chair Jerome
Powell for clues on policymakers' thinking on future rate hikes
amid concerns over an aggressive tightening tipping the economy
into a recession.
"We expect Powell to remind that 75bps hikes are unusually
large and that the funds rate is close to the FOMC's estimate of
its longer-run level," said Paolo Zanghieri, senior economist at
Generali Investments.
"This, and the signs of a material slowdown of the economy
should tilt the balance for a 50 bps hike (in September),
followed by another one in November and December."
Futures contracts tied to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
rate suggested on Monday that benchmark interest rates
will peak in January 2023 compared to February last week.
Meanwhile, advance second-quarter GDP data on Thursday is
likely to be negative after the U.S. economy contracted in the
first three months of the year.
A traditional measure of a recession is two consecutive
quarters of GDP contraction, though the group that is the
official arbiter of U.S. recessions looks at a broad range of
indicators instead, including jobs and spending.
At 10:12 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 123.98 points, or 0.39%, at 32,023.27. The S&P 500
was up 5.49 points, or 0.14%, at 3,967.12, while the Nasdaq
Composite was down 26.93 points, or 0.23%, at 11,807.19.
Shares of Newmont Corp shed 10% after the miner
raised its annual cost forecast and missed its second-quarter
profit, hurt by lower gold prices and inflationary pressures.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.71-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a
1.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 52 new lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Aniruddha Ghosh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)