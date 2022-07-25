Log in
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:56 2022-07-25 am EDT
258.86 USD   -0.58%
10:52aTSX rises on energy rally ahead of earnings, Fed
RE
10:30aDow rises at start of big earnings week, Microsoft drags Nasdaq
RE
09:53aMicrosoft Historically Leans Toward Downside Trade in Wake of Earnings-Driven After-Hours Moves
MT
Dow rises at start of big earnings week, Microsoft drags Nasdaq

07/25/2022 | 10:30am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Wells Fargo cuts Microsoft PT

* Big Tech to report earnings later in the week

* FOMC to kick off two-day policy meeting from Tuesday

* Miner Newmont falls after raising annual cost forecast

* Dow up 0.39%, S&P up 0.14%, Nasdaq down 0.23%

July 25 (Reuters) - The Dow rose on Monday as investors braced for a Federal Reserve meeting during the week and earnings from some of the biggest companies to gauge the impact of a strong dollar and soaring inflation, while the Nasdaq dipped on declines in Microsoft.

Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc , Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc , which together account for $8.9 trillion in market capitalization, or a quarter of the benchmark index's weightage, are scheduled to post earnings this week.

"The really big part of earnings season is here. So with confidence coming back right now, it can also quickly dissipate if we have disappointments from companies like Google and Microsoft on Tuesday," said Dennis Dick, retail trader at Triple D Trading.

Shares of the high-growth companies were mixed in the first hour of trading.

Microsoft fell 0.5% after Wells Fargo cut its price target, citing risks from inflation, rising rates and a stronger dollar on earnings.

The dollar, hovering near 20-year highs following an aggressive tightening cycle by the Fed, is seen as a headwind for U.S. companies, especially those with big global operations.

All of the three major indexes closed higher last week. The tech heavy Nasdaq added 3.3%, the S&P 500 2.4% and the Dow gained 2%.

The Fed is widely expected to deliver another super-sized 75 basis-point rate hike at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, effectively ending pandemic-era support for the U.S. economy.

Focus will also be on the press conference by Chair Jerome Powell for clues on policymakers' thinking on future rate hikes amid concerns over an aggressive tightening tipping the economy into a recession.

"We expect Powell to remind that 75bps hikes are unusually large and that the funds rate is close to the FOMC's estimate of its longer-run level," said Paolo Zanghieri, senior economist at Generali Investments.

"This, and the signs of a material slowdown of the economy should tilt the balance for a 50 bps hike (in September), followed by another one in November and December."

Futures contracts tied to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy rate suggested on Monday that benchmark interest rates will peak in January 2023 compared to February last week.

Meanwhile, advance second-quarter GDP data on Thursday is likely to be negative after the U.S. economy contracted in the first three months of the year.

A traditional measure of a recession is two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction, though the group that is the official arbiter of U.S. recessions looks at a broad range of indicators instead, including jobs and spending.

At 10:12 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 123.98 points, or 0.39%, at 32,023.27. The S&P 500 was up 5.49 points, or 0.14%, at 3,967.12, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 26.93 points, or 0.23%, at 11,807.19.

Shares of Newmont Corp shed 10% after the miner raised its annual cost forecast and missed its second-quarter profit, hurt by lower gold prices and inflationary pressures.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.71-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 52 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.08% 107.9 Delayed Quote.-25.51%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.44% 121.7675 Delayed Quote.-26.57%
APPLE INC. -0.80% 152.73 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.93% 167.4039 Delayed Quote.-49.67%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.08% 257.46 Delayed Quote.-22.59%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 B - -
Net income 2022 73 125 M - -
Net cash 2022 62 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 1 947 B 1 947 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,49x
EV / Sales 2023 8,22x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 260,36 $
Average target price 346,39 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.59%1 947 241
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.53%52 922
SYNOPSYS INC.-8.27%51 710
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-46.95%51 564
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.00%46 248
SEA LIMITED-65.44%43 279