EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Higher on U.S. -2

Microsoft Works to Fix Problem With Skype Calls to China

Microsoft said Wednesday it was working to fix an issue that had prevented users of Skype, its internet-telephone and messaging service, from calling numbers in China.

Skype users started reporting connection issues when dialing Chinese phone numbers earlier this month. Since several Skype users sought help on Microsoft's support forum about trouble connecting to Chinese phone numbers, hundreds of other users have said they had encountered the same problem.

Expected Major Events for Thursday

07:00/CZE: Apr PPI

07:00/SPN: Mar Trade Balance

08:30/UK: 1Q Mortgage and landlord possession statistics

08:30/UK: 1Q Mortgage Arrears and Possessions data

10:00/POR: Apr PPI

23:01/UK: May UK Consumer Confidence Survey

