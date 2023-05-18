Advanced search
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:53 2023-05-17 pm EDT
313.54 USD   -0.15%
12:54aInsider Sell: Microsoft
MT
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Higher on U.S. -2-
DJ
05/17Amazon's cloud unit to invest $13 billion in India by 2030
RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Higher on U.S. -2-

05/18/2023 | 12:17am EDT

05/18/2023 | 12:17am EDT
Microsoft Works to Fix Problem With Skype Calls to China

Microsoft said Wednesday it was working to fix an issue that had prevented users of Skype, its internet-telephone and messaging service, from calling numbers in China.

Skype users started reporting connection issues when dialing Chinese phone numbers earlier this month. Since several Skype users sought help on Microsoft's support forum about trouble connecting to Chinese phone numbers, hundreds of other users have said they had encountered the same problem.


Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Thursday

07:00/CZE: Apr PPI

07:00/SPN: Mar Trade Balance

08:30/UK: 1Q Mortgage and landlord possession statistics

08:30/UK: 1Q Mortgage Arrears and Possessions data

10:00/POR: Apr PPI

23:01/UK: May UK Consumer Confidence Survey

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 0017ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 211 B - -
Net income 2023 71 035 M - -
Net cash 2023 64 024 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,0x
Yield 2023 0,84%
Capitalization 2 335 B 2 335 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,8x
EV / Sales 2024 9,55x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 314,00 $
Average target price 331,16 $
Spread / Average Target 5,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.93%2 334 743
SYNOPSYS INC.16.91%57 134
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.25.94%55 208
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.96%52 096
SEA LIMITED39.25%41 062
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION8.19%35 781
