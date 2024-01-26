South Africa, backed by the Palestinian Authority, filed the charge earlier this month before the world court, a judicial arm of the United Nations. It seeks a preliminary order requiring Israel to cease military operations in Gaza while proceedings over the genocide claim play out.

Intel Gives Muted Outlook Even as PC Recovery Lifts Sales

Intel gave a tepid outlook for sales in its current quarter, signaling further challenges for the chip maker's self-driving and programmable-chip businesses amid signs that the PC market is starting to recover.

The company forecast roughly $12.7 billion of sales for the first quarter, higher than the same period last year but lower than Wall Street expected in a survey of analysts by FactSet.

How Microsoft Catapulted to $3 Trillion on the Back of AI

Microsoft on Thursday became the second company ever to end the trading day valued at more than $3 trillion, a milestone reflecting investor optimism that one of the oldest tech companies is leading an artificial-intelligence revolution.

In the past decade, Microsoft's success has come from smart bets by Chief Executive Satya Nadella. One of his biggest gambles in recent years has been partnering with an untested nonprofit startup-generative AI pioneer OpenAI-and quickly folding its technology into Microsoft's bestselling products. That move made Microsoft a de facto leader in a burgeoning AI field many believe will retool the tech industry.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Friday

00:01/UK: Jan UK Consumer Confidence Survey

07:00/GER: Feb GfK consumer climate survey

07:00/DEN: Dec Retail Sales Index

07:00/SWE: Dec Foreign trade

07:00/EU: 4Q New Commercial Vehicle Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)

07:00/SWE: Dec Labour Force Survey

07:00/NOR: Dec Retail Sales

07:30/HUN: Dec Employment & unemployment

07:45/FRA: Jan Consumer confidence survey

08:00/SPN: 4Q Economically Active Population Survey

08:00/SVK: Dec PPI

09:00/ICE: Dec PPI

09:00/EU: Dec Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

09:30/UK: Dec Capital issuance statistics

11:00/IRL: 4Q Preliminary GDP Estimate

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-24 0016ET