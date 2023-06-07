EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Nudge Higher as -2

The U.S. Treasury has placed sanctions on six entities and seven individuals in China, Hong Kong and Iran for allegedly helping Iran obtain technology for use in its ballistic missile program.
The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control alleges that the businesses and individuals obtained component materials for some of the biggest players in Iran's ballistic missile development program. These include Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, and affiliated groups such as Parchin Chemical Industry and P.B. Sadr, which served as an intermediary helping Parchin to acquire missile propellant, according to the Treasury.
Microsoft Settles Charges Over Data Collection on Children Using Xbox
WASHINGTON-Microsoft agreed to pay $20 million to settle charges that it violated children's privacy rights when they signed up for its Xbox game system, the Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday.
The FTC charged that Microsoft violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, known as Coppa, by collecting personal information from children under 13 when they signed up for Xbox, without notifying their parents or obtaining their parents' consent.
Expected Major Events for Wednesday
04:30/NED: Apr Consumer Spending
05:30/IRL: Apr Industrial Production and Turnover
05:45/SWI: May Unemployment
06:00/DEN: Apr Industrial production & new orders
06:00/NOR: Apr Industrial Production Index
06:00/UK: May Halifax House Price Index
06:00/GER: Apr Industrial Production Index
06:30/HUN: Apr Preliminary Industrial Production
06:45/FRA: Apr Foreign trade
06:45/FRA: Apr Balance of payments
07:00/AUT: May Wholesale Price Index
07:00/SWI: May SNB foreign currency reserves
07:00/CZE: Apr Retail trade
07:00/SPN: 1Q Housing Price Index
07:00/AUT: Mar Foreign Trade
08:00/ICE: May External trade, preliminary figures
08:00/ITA: Apr Retail Sales
08:30/UK: May Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances
08:30/UK: 1Q Household Finance Review
09:00/CYP: May Registered Unemployed
09:00/GRE: 1Q Provisional GDP
09:00/GRE: Apr External Trade (provisional data)
09:00/LUX: May CPI
23:01/UK: May RICS Residential Market Survey
23:01/UK: May KPMG and REC UK Report on Jobs
