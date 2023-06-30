The Federal Reserve does not need to raise its benchmark interest rate again this cycle unless the economic conditions change in an unexpected way, said Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Bostic said he wanted to pause rate hikes until the end of the year.

Virgin Galactic Completes First Commercial Spaceflight After Setbacks, Delays

Virgin Galactic completed its effort Thursday to take paying customers for the first time to the edge of space, almost two years after it was originally scheduled as a test flight.

The rocket-powered Galactic 01 spacecraft was released from a carrier plane around 11:30 a.m. ET at an altitude of around 45,000 feet, climbing as high as 279,000 feet. That is just below the Karman Line, commonly used as the demarcation for the start of space.

U.S. Considers ATACMS Long-Range Missiles to Bolster Ukraine's Fight

WASHINGTON-The U.S. has been considering approving a long-range missile system for Ukraine, American and European officials said, a move that would come as Russia grapples with unrest in its military leadership and uncertainty on the battlefield.

The Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, has a range of about 190 miles, enough for Ukrainian forces to strike Russian targets far behind the front lines. President Biden hasn't signed off on the transfer, in part out of concern among U.S. officials that Ukraine could use it to strike Russian territory and escalate the conflict into a wider war.

Transgender Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Criticizes Bud Light Over Lack of Support

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney criticized Bud Light for not publicly standing by her after their partnership sparked backlash in April, saying she experienced "more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined."

"For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all," she said in a four-minute Instagram video posted Thursday, without naming the brand. "It gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want."

Sanctioned Russian Cargo Ships Made More Than 100 Stops at Turkish Ports

ANKARA, Turkey-Russian cargo ships sanctioned by the U.S. for carrying weapons and other supplies have been regularly calling at Turkish ports since the invasion of Ukraine began, potentially making the NATO member an important plank in Moscow's broader war effort.

Microsoft-Activision Hearing Wraps Up as FTC Tries to Stop $75 Billion Deal

Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission presented their final arguments Thursday in a closely watched hearing that could decide the fate of one of tech's largest-ever acquisitions.

The FTC is trying to stop Microsoft from closing its proposed $75 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, saying it could give Microsoft an unfair advantage that it could abuse to douse competition in the videogaming market. Microsoft defended the deal, saying it would create more competition as it pledged to share Activision's games with competitors.

Nike Increased Prices Along With Everyone Else and Now Discounts Are Mounting

Nike is planning further price hikes over the next year despite efforts from many retailers-and itself-to use discounts to boost sales and cut inventories of footwear.

The sneaker giant expects to increase prices by low single-digit percentages on average to help offset rising costs for everything from labor to logistics, Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend said Thursday. The company also plans to continue increasing the share of products sold through its own channels instead of wholesalers, executives said.

ChatGPT Owner Vows to Improve Its AI Tools After Sam Altman's World Tour

Before OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman took the stage earlier this month in Australia for the last leg of his world tour, the audience was asked how many countries he had visited in the past few weeks.

"Eight," one person called out. The crowd gasped when the real number was revealed: 22.

Expected Major Events for Friday

04:30/NED: May PPI

04:30/NED: May Retail turnover

04:30/NED: Jun Flash Estimate CPI

06:00/GER: May Foreign trade price indices

06:00/UK: 1Q Business investment revised results

06:00/DEN: 1Q Revised GDP

06:00/DEN: May Unemployment

06:00/UK: Jun Nationwide House Price Index

06:00/UK: 1Q UK quarterly national accounts

06:00/GER: May Retail Trade

06:30/HUN: May PPI

06:30/SWI: May Retail Sales

06:45/FRA: May PPI

06:45/FRA: Jun Provisional CPI

07:00/CZE: 1Q LFSS Employment & Unemployment

07:55/GER: Jun Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)

08:00/ITA: May Unemployment

09:00/ITA: May Foreign Trade non-EU

09:00/CYP: May PPI

09:00/GRE: May PPI

09:00/GRE: Apr Turnover Index in Retail Trade

09:00/LUX: May PPI

09:00/EU: Jun Flash Estimate euro area inflation

09:00/GRE: May Labour Force Survey

16:59/SPN: May Budget deficit

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

