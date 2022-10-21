EMEA Morning Briefing : Worries Over Global Rate -2

Microsoft Corp. is in advanced talks for a new round of funding in OpenAI, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the software giant seeks to further incorporate artificial intelligence into its products.
No deal has been reached between the two sides and the funding amount could vary as negotiations evolve, the person said. The companies have held talks in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.
Expected Major Events for Friday
06:00/SWE: Sep Labour Force Survey
06:00/UK: Sep Public sector finances
06:00/DEN: Oct Consumer expectations
06:00/UK: Sep UK monthly retail sales figures
07:00/SPN: Aug Industrial Orders & Turnover
08:00/POL: Sep Retail Sales
09:00/EU: Annual General government deficit and debt - 2nd notification
10:00/IRL: Sep WPI
13:00/BEL: Oct Consumer Confidence Survey
14:00/EU: Oct FCCI Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator
15:59/GRE: Aug Balance of Payments
All times in GMT.
