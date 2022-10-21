EMEA Morning Briefing : Worries Over Global Rate -2

Microsoft Corp. is in advanced talks for a new round of funding in OpenAI, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the software giant seeks to further incorporate artificial intelligence into its products.

No deal has been reached between the two sides and the funding amount could vary as negotiations evolve, the person said. The companies have held talks in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Friday

06:00/SWE: Sep Labour Force Survey

06:00/UK: Sep Public sector finances

06:00/DEN: Oct Consumer expectations

06:00/UK: Sep UK monthly retail sales figures

07:00/SPN: Aug Industrial Orders & Turnover

08:00/POL: Sep Retail Sales

09:00/EU: Annual General government deficit and debt - 2nd notification

10:00/IRL: Sep WPI

13:00/BEL: Oct Consumer Confidence Survey

14:00/EU: Oct FCCI Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator

15:59/GRE: Aug Balance of Payments

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 0014ET