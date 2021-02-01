Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU to rule on Microsoft's $7.5 billion ZeniMax deal by March 5

02/01/2021 | 05:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A person walks past a Microsoft store in New York

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by March 5 whether to clear Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the U.S. tech giant's biggest gaming acquisition to better compete with Sony Corp's PlayStation.

Microsoft requested European Commission approval for the deal on Jan. 29, a filing on the EU executive's website showed.

The EU competition enforcer can clear the deal with or without concessions during its preliminary review or it can open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns.

ZeniMax, parent company of Bethesda Softworks, has developed hits including Fallout and Doom. The gaming industry has soared, boosted by demand from users stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:00aEU to rule on Microsoft's $7.5 billion ZeniMax deal by March 5
RE
03:31aNintendo hikes Switch sales forecast after bumper year-end
RE
03:23aAs Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM
RE
12:44aChip sales rose 6.5% globally in 2020 after year-end rush
RE
12:15aQuantum Computing Scientists Call for Ethical Guidelines
DJ
01/31GameStop and AMC's Stocks Are on a Tear, but Their Businesses Aren't -- Updat..
DJ
01/31GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry Face Challenges Despite Stock Frenzy
DJ
01/31Wall St Week Ahead-Sideshow or main event? GameStop stock ride weighed as bub..
RE
01/29Wall St. drops after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs
RE
01/29Sideshow or main event? GameStop stock ride weighed as bubble warning
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 163 B - -
Net income 2021 55 988 M - -
Net cash 2021 97 477 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 1 749 B 1 749 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,08x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 272,91 $
Last Close Price 231,96 $
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.29%1 749 492
SEA LIMITED8.87%110 777
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.30%108 603
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.17%57 598
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-0.84%52 281
SYNOPSYS INC.-1.46%39 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ