Early access begins Nov. 5 for Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition; preload today

Summary Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition launches in early access starting tomorrow, November 5 at midnight local time

Preload Forza Horizon 5 today and explore the vibrant open world of Mexico ahead of global launch on November 9.

Check out our newly-released launch trailer celebrating the game's release.

Forza fans, are you ready to explore the largest, most diverse open world ever in a Forza Horizon game? Starting tomorrow, November 5, jump into Forza Horizon 5's early access where you discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons, and a towering snow-capped volcano, all while you lead breathtaking expeditions across Mexico's gorgeous, ever-evolving landscape.

For those who have purchased the Premium Edition or Premium Add-ons Bundle on Xbox or Windows PCs, Forza Horizon 5's early access unlocks November 5 at 12:01 a.m.12:01 a.m. local time in your country PCs. For those playing on Steam, early access unlocks globally at 12:01 a.m. EDT on November 5.

In addition to early access, the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition and Premium Add-ons Bundle include the Welcome Pack, Car Pass, VIP Membership and two game expansions when they become available. Xbox Game Pass members benefit from a 10% discount on the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-ons Bundle from the Microsoft Store.

The Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass delivers 42 new cars that, one by one, will be delivered to your garage weekly. The VIP Membership boosts your game with double credit rewards on every race, weekly bonus Super Wheelspins, several vanity items that make you stand out at the Horizon Festival, and three exclusive Forza Editions cars for your garage.

The Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack gives your Ultimate Horizon Adventure the best possible start with five special pre-tuned cars, as well as a gifted player house and a one-time grant to own any car available from the Autoshow. There are also three one-time grants for any common or rare clothing item.

Finally, the Forza Horizon 5 Expansions Bundle includes two game expansions when they become available, with each introducing a new location, vehicles, and gameplay.

No matter if you're joining us in the coming hours as early access unlocks around the globe, or on November 9 when Forza Horizon 5 launches worldwide and debuts in Xbox Game Pass, we're excited for you to join us in Mexico for limitless driving action in hundreds of the world's greatest cars. For a closer look at what Forza Horizon 5 has to offer, take a look at the newly-released launch trailer above!

